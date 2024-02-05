The Red Clay Strays Extend 2024 Headline Tour

Tickets for these shows will be available on Friday, February 9 at 10:00 am.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

The Red Clay Strays Extend 2024 Headline Tour

One of music's fastest-rising bands, The Red Clay Strays, will continue their extensive headline tour through this summer including newly confirmed stops at Fort Myers' Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, Asheville's The Orange Peel, Columbus' The Bluestone (two nights), Grand Rapids' The Intersection, Salt Lake City's The Complex, Portland's Crystal Ballroom and Seattle's Showbox among others. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

Tickets for these shows will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, February 9 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.redclaystrays.com/tour

In addition to the new dates, the band will also make their headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium with three sold-out shows on September 4, 5 and 6. The second and third shows were added due to overwhelming demand after the first night immediately sold-out, leading all three shows to sell out within just hours.

They will also join Turnpike Troubadours and Whiskey Myers for select dates this spring and will perform at several key festivals this year such as Boston Calling, Windy City Smokeout, Railbird and more. 

The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for The Red Clay Strays, who are having a massive moment with their viral single, “Wondering Why.” With over 47 million streams to date, the track spent a week at #1 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA Playlist and has achieved huge success at radio as it's currently #1 on the Americana Singles chart for the fourth-consecutive week, #84 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, #7 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, #16 on the Billboard AAA chart and #21 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and continues to gain support across genres. 

“Wondering Why” is from the band's album, Moment of Truth, which is currently #6 on the Americana Albums Chart and is filled with the band's eclectic rock-n-roll sound. Released to critical acclaim, Billboard praises, “Lead singer Coleman's gruff, impassioned vocal shines here as always, bolstered by the group's exemplary musicianship.”

The Red Clay Strays are Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar), Drew Nix (electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums). Formed in Mobile, AL in 2016, the group has spent most of their career on the road, honing their craft and establishing themselves as a group to know.

In just the past year, they've made their Grand Ole Opry debut and toured across the country including shows with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Elle KING and Old Crow Medicine Show. The band recently returned to the studio with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) to record a new album, which will be released this year. More details to come soon.

THE RED CLAY STRAYS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, February 9 at 10:00am local time

February 8—Tuscaloosa, AL—Druid City Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 9—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 10—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine (SOLD OUT)

February 15—St. Louis, MO—The Hawthorn (SOLD OUT)

February 16—Bloomington, IL—The Castle Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 17—Bloomington, IN—Bluebird Nightclub (SOLD OUT)

March 7—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live

March 8—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena~

March 9—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum~

March 16—Gonzales, LA—Bulls, Bands & Barrels 2024

March 29—Fairhope, AL—Halstead Amphitheater

March 30—Abilene, TX—Outlaws & Legends Music Fest

April 6—Memphis, TN—Grind City Music Festival

April 7—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Tortuga Music Festival

April 14—Gonzales, TX—Cattle Country Fest

April 18—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2024

April 19—Sanford, FL—Tuffy’s Music Box

April 20—Fort Myers, FL—The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

April 21—Ponte Vedra Beach, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 27—Macon, GA—Macon Amphitheater*

April 28—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

April 29—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 3—Wichita, KS—Intrust Bank Arena*

May 4—Stillwater, OK—Calf Fry Festival 

May 5—Sugar Land, TX—Sweet Beats Music Festival

May 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

May 18—College Station, TX—Troubadour Festival

May 25—Allston, MA—Boston Calling Festival

June 2—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

June 8—Pineville, KY—Laurel Cove Music Festival

June 29—Lubbock, TX—Cotton Fest

July 10—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone

July 11—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone

July 12—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout 2024

July 13—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection

July 20—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex

July 24—Airway Heights, WA—Spokane Live

July 25—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom

July 26—Seattle, WA—The Showbox

July 27—Rexford, MT—Abayance Bay Marina

August 3—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland

August 10—Oshkosh, WI—Xroads41 2024

September 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

September 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

September 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium# (SOLD OUT)

~with Whiskey Myers
*with Turnpike Troubadours

†with special guests Taylor Hunnicutt and Aaron Raitiere

+with special guests Nolan Taylor and The Castellows

#with special guests Pony Bradshaw and Ben Chapman



