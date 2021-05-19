The Record Company's 'Side Project' EP Out Today

Today, GRAMMY-nominated Los Angeles-based rock band The Record Company release their new covers EP, Side Project, via Concord Records. In celebration of the new EP the band is debuting their cover of the Willie Dixon classic "Spoonful," made famous by both Howlin' Wolf and Cream. Watch/share the video for "Spoonful" below and listen to the full EP HERE.

The EP finds the band reimagining and reconstructing some of their favorite tracks, including previously released covers of Cypress Hill's "I Wanna Get High," INXS' "Devil Inside" and Big Mama Thornton's "Ball and Chain."

"We wanted to put a new twist on Willie Dixon's shadowy blues classic," the band explains, "Bring our love of the deep lyrics and lonely melody and collide it with some dark, eerie, pulsating Plastikman-style rhythms to explore some new boundaries we've never tried before. It may be our favorite of the Side Project series and a good way to close the set."

"Side Project is what happens when three guys who have always been in bands finish their record, are locked away from each other, and are told they need to make more 'content,'" they add. "So, we took songs we love, fed them up, cut them up and twisted them around, until we loved it and felt like a band again."

The group-consisting of guitarist/lead vocalist Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff and drummer Marc Cazorla-has wrapped recording on a new studio full-length, set for release later this year. The album is the follow-up to their critically lauded sophomore album All of This Life. Upon its release, Rolling Stone noted that the single "Life to Fix" "isn't so much a return to form as it is taking that form a big new level," while NPR Music raved that the track "breathes new life into a style of music."

The band's debut, Give It Back to You, earned them a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The critically acclaimed record produced three Top Ten hits at Triple-A radio, including lead single "Off the Ground," which reached #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart. Entertainment Weekly describes their debut album as a "soul scorcher." The Record Company has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS "This Morning," NPR's "World Café" and SiriusXM, and has shared bills with John Mayer, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Zac Brown Band.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Zsebe/ZBimages