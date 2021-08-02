The Record Company Unveil New Track 'Paradise'

Fresh off the heels of their #1 Most Added single at AAA Radio "How High," GRAMMY-nominated rock band The Record Company unveil a new song, "Paradise;" Listen/share below.

"Paradise is shadows in the sunshine, floating a melody in six strings, tension and release. We wanted to write something that sounded like our dreams, asked where they come from, and what they mean or possibly don't," the band says of the song.

Long, oozy, and groovy; it's that track 8 deep cut slow jam you needed today. The track, which lays back in a deep pocket with a spare, locked-in rhythm from bass and drums, bright bursts of guitar and, on the chorus, swelling keyboards that give the song a sense of lift, is from their highly anticipated third studio album, Play Loud, which is set for release October 8 on Concord Records. Pre-order the LP HERE.

In celebration of the upcoming release, the band will hit the road this fall for a 32-city tour across North America. The Play Loud Tour kicks off October 10 in Milwaukee and concludes November 22 in Los Angeles, with support from JJ Wilde on select dates. More info and tickets HERE.

Play Loud is produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, Wolfmother, Modest Mouse, LCD Soundsystem) and finds the band collaborating with outside songwriters for the first time ever. On Play Loud, the group stretches out artistically and explores their far-flung influences. "On the first two albums, people might have thought we were three guys who sit around a campfire, praying to Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker, and we're not," notes bassist Alex Stiff. "We're three different guys with different musical tastes. It's time for all of us to show our individuality, and this record shows us evolving."

The Record Company-consisting of guitarist/lead vocalist Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff and drummer Marc Cazorla-most recently released their EP Side Project (also via Concord Records), which finds the band reimagining and reconstructing some of their favorite tracks by a wide range of artists including Big Mama Thornton, Cypress Hill, INXS and Willie Dixon. Listen HERE.

Play Loud is the follow-up to the band's critically lauded sophomore album All of This Life. Upon its release, Rolling Stone noted that the single "Life to Fix" "isn't so much a return to form as it is taking that form a big new level," while NPR Music raved that the track "breathes new life into a style of music."

The band's debut, Give It Back to You, earned them a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The critically acclaimed record produced three Top Ten hits at Triple-A radio, including lead single "Off the Ground," which reached #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart. Entertainment Weekly describes their debut album as a "soul scorcher." The Record Company has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS "This Morning," NPR's "World Café" and SiriusXM, and has shared bills with John Mayer, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Zac Brown Band.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn