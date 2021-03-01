The Psychedelic Furs Share New Video for 'Wrong Train'

The Psychedelic Furs are delighted to reveal the new video for "Wrong Train" directed by award-winning artist, photographer, and filmmaker Hans Neleman. "Wrong Train" is taken from the band's new album Made Of Rain which became the band's second highest-charting UK Album and No.2 in the Independent Album Charts. The album also featured in the end-of-year Best Albums roundup in Mojo, Uncut, Good Morning America, Classic Pop, and Vive Le Rock. "Wrong Train" is the latest song to be lifted from Made Of Rain, alongside "Come All Ye Faithful," "No-One," "Don't Believe" and "You'll Be Mine."

Richard Butler: "'Wrong Train' continues the black and white textured, mysterious feel of the previous videos from 'Made Of Rain'. It was a pleasure working along with Hans Neleman on this project. The creativity Hans, Peter Sebastian and their team brought shows in every frame. Much like in paintings, imagery in this video is altered to where it is seen in an entirely different way."

For the video, Neleman drew inspiration from Furs' frontman Richard Butler's paintings. "Wrong Train" explores the theme of a disintegrating relationship and the idea was to deliver something rooted in a more abstract realm rather than illustrating the lyrics literally. I photographed and filmed Richard while painting his face as if he were delivering an art performance" Neleman says. Restricted by Covid-19 limitations, the video was shot in Neleman's home-studio in Connecticut and at Michelson Studios in upstate New York. After the shoot, the photographic material was handed over and digitally manipulated by Peter Sebastian.

Made Of Rain was produced by Richard Fortus with The Psychedelic Furs, whilst mixing duties were handled by Tim Palmer (David Bowie, U2, Robert Plant). Made Of Rain is available on CD, Double Gatefold vinyl, digitally download and stream below.

The Psychedelic Furs play seven rescheduled UK shows during September and October as part of the European leg of the Made Of Rain Tour. Tickets for all UK shows are available now here.

In recent years, the band has toured, completing a tour of North America in 2019 and also played acclaimed shows at The Hollywood Bowl, All Points East, Hyde Park, Benicàssim and a celebrated run of UK shows including headlining the prestigious Meltdown at the Royal Festival Hall at Robert Smith of The Cure's request. Most recently, the band performed a sold-out tour of the UK and Europe which culminated in a triumphant show at the Roundhouse in London.

The last few years have seen the band's legend growing, highlighted by the fact they have scored over 150 million streams of their songs worldwide. Their influence since arriving on the post-punk landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated with many bands that have followed. Additionally, artists from The Strokes to The Killers to REM to Foo Fighters to Bob Dylan has have sung their praises.

The Psychedelic Furs previously released seven critically acclaimed studio albums - The Psychedelic Furs (1980), Talk Talk Talk (1981), Forever Now (1982), Mirror Moves (1984), Midnight To Midnight (1987), Book Of Days (1989) and World Outside (1991). They released many classic singles throughout the '80's and into the 90's, including: "Sister Europe," "Love My Way," "The Ghost In You," "Pretty In Pink," "Heaven," "Heartbreak Beat," "All That Money Wants" and "Until She Comes."

In addition to lead singer Richard Butler, the six-piece line-up features co-founder Tim Butler (Richard's brother) on bass, Mars Williams on saxophone, Rich Good on guitar, Amanda Kramer on keyboards, and Paul Garisto on drums.

Listen here: