The Polyphonic Spree Share New Track 'Shadows on the Hillside (Section 48)'

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated forthcoming album Salvage Enterprise, The Polyphonic Spree follow their majestic "Galloping Seas (Section 44)" with another spellbinding track titled "Shadows On The Hill (Section 48)," out today.

Flute echoes over nimbly plucked guitar as keys twinkle gently, "Shadows On The Hill (Section 48)" is another welcomed reminder why The Polyphonic Spree remain one of the most treasured and beloved American bands of the last 20 years.

Last month, The Polyphonic Spree announced details on their eighth studio album Salvage Enterprise to be released on November 17 [Pre-order/add/save HERE.]

Their first body of original compositions in almost a decade, led by front man, founder, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and visionary Tim DeLaughter, who describes the album as a 'rising-from-the-ashes' record," who often found himself alone with a guitar when making this record. The instrument soon doubled as a creative north star for what would eventually become Salvage Enterprise.

He shares on the album's sound: There's an acoustic current running through the whole body of work, and we tried to embrace it as a thread. It has a lot of space to contemplate what we're going through. I was very specific on instrumentation. I knew I wanted a cross between a Percy Faith and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young record. With the ability of The Spree to have crescendos, peaks, valleys, we were able to add depth and texture to the classic harmonies and rich folk music."

Audiences notably crowdfunded the record, powering the process-Similar to its predecessor album Yes, It's True, Salvage Enterprisewas crowdfunded by their dedicated audience, which speaks to their dedicated love and commitment to the band. Finishing the music, Tim did something else he'd never done before. After teasing the album in one-time online sessions for crowd-funders, he hopped in a van, traveled across the country, and hosted guerilla "listening experiences."

Armed with a couple of generators, he arranged the speakers in a circle with moving blankets and played Salvage Enterprise from top-to-bottom for free. He hosted these impromptu events in Topanga, Ojai, Los Angeles, San Diego, Griffith Park, Echo Park, Marina Del Rey, Austin, Santa Cruz, and beyond.

"The idea was to get outside, look at the stars, and play this thing in its entirety wherever I could," he goes on. "It was meant to be a chance to take the music in-and take a break from daily life and. I wanted people to hear it as an album in the classic sense. Back in the day, you'd go buy a record with a friend, come home, go straight to your bedroom, press play, and listen to the whole thing. I tried to achieve that again."

In other news, The Polyphonic Spree will be bringing their live show Dallas and Austin in November and December. For tickets and more information, go to: https://thepolyphonicspree.com

"Shadows On The Hill (Section 48)" is out everywhere now. Pre-order/add/save their new album HERE.

UPCOMING SHOWS

11/22 - Granada Theater Dallas, TX (Album Release Show)
12/03 - Haute Spot - Austin, TX
12/15 - 20th Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX
12/16 - 20th - Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

About Polyphonic Spree

The Polyphonic Spree remain attuned to opportunities for rebirth. Led by frontman, founder, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and visionary Tim DeLaughter, the group's vision and sound have constantly evolved. Following a period of heartbreak, confusion, and uncertainty as his original band Tripping Daisy fell apart in 2000, Tim started over again.

Accompanied by 23 other collaborators, draped in robes, and drunk on the natural exuberance of a new chapter, he introduced The Polyphonic Spree with the now-classic 2002 debut, The Beginning Stages of... The signature "Light & Day/Reach for the Sun" surged through popular culture for two decades, appearing everywhere from the Academy Award-winning 2004 classic Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to a 2017 episode of Girlboss. It would even be performed on-screen in Wonder and serve as the theme song for Dr Seuss's The Lorax.

Delivering rapturous live experiences at countless festivals and on numerous late-night television shows, they also notably graced the stage at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert and opened an entire tour for the late David Bowie. Beyond Tim scoring Thumbsucker by filmmaker Mike Mills, the band contributed a cover of Nirvana's "Lithium" to the Academy Award-winning The Big Short.

Along the way, they entranced listeners with the likes of Together We're Heavy [2004], The Fragile Army [2007], Yes It's True [2013], and Psychphonic [2014]. In the wake of the 2021 covers LP Afflatus, Dallas Morning News proclaimed, "The Spree Remains one of the more beloved names in the Texas rock landscape."

Without question, The Polyphonic Spree has quietly made an indelible impact upon culture since the turn-of-the-century. Their music has found its way to listeners everywhere, either on the radio, in books, movies, fashion, or even through comedians. As the years pass, this impact has only magnified. In 2023, they embark on their next season with their full-length offering, Salvage Enterprise.



