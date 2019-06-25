The Piano Guys Debut Music Video For AVATAR (THE THEME) Out Now

Having amassed over a billion views on YouTube for their strikingly original and self-made music videos, THE PIANO GUYS return with a new, out-of-this-world visual, taking viewers on a journey to Pandora for their rendition of the Avatar theme. Filmed at Disney's World of Avatar, the new video immerses its viewers in the fantastical world inspired by the James Cameron film and music of composer James Horner. The Piano Guys perform their rendition of Avatar's theme song amongst the floating mountains of Pandora and its bioluminescent rainforest, resulting in a breathtaking and dreamlike visual - watch below. The audio track is also available everywhere now - listen here.

Of the new track and video, THE PIANO GUYS say, "Working with Disney inside the imagination that thrives in Disney World was a dream come true for us. We felt immersed in magic. And to simultaneously pay tribute to the master musician James Horner was also a humbling opportunity. Inspired by Disney's innately limitless creativity, we included some creative elements of our own that we've never before attempted, including the first ever 'bioluminescent' cello and piano keyboard! We felt we were experiencing 'Avatar in real life' as we performed Mr. Horner's theme in front of the majestic floating mountains and bathed in the light of Pandora's bioluminescence. It was an experience unlike any other and we hope people who watch and listen feel the same spirit of boundless imagination we felt as played."

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, THE PIANO GUYS - Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson - unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of five studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively tallied 2 billion-plus global streams, clocked upwards of 1.7 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

THE PIANO GUYS - 2019 TOUR DATES DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Tue, August 13 Medford, OR Britt Pavilion Wed, August 14 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park Thu, August 15 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo Amphitheater Fri, August 16 Boise, ID Outlaw Field @ the Idaho Botanical Garden Sat, August 17 Pocatello, ID Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Tue, August 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Thu, September 5 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre Fri, September 6 Vienna, VA Filene Center @ The Wolf Trap Sat, September 7 New York, NY Beacon Theater Tue, September 10 New Brunswick, NJ State Theater Wed, September 11 Providence, RI PPAC Thu, September 12 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia Fri, September 13 Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts Sat, September 14 Storrs Mansfield, CT Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Thu, November 14 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre Fri, November 15 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center Tue, November 19 St. Louis, MO Fabulous Fox Wed, November 20 Kalamazoo, MI Miller Auditorium Thu, November 21 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts Fri, November 22 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre Sat, November 23 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre Wed, December 4 Cedar City, UT America First Event Center Tue, December 17 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts Wed, December 18 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland Fri, December 20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena **FOR THE LATEST IN TOURING NEWS AND TICKETING INFORMATION, CLICK HERE**

