The Piano Guys Debut Music Video For AVATAR (THE THEME) Out Now
Having amassed over a billion views on YouTube for their strikingly original and self-made music videos, THE PIANO GUYS return with a new, out-of-this-world visual, taking viewers on a journey to Pandora for their rendition of the Avatar theme. Filmed at Disney's World of Avatar, the new video immerses its viewers in the fantastical world inspired by the James Cameron film and music of composer James Horner. The Piano Guys perform their rendition of Avatar's theme song amongst the floating mountains of Pandora and its bioluminescent rainforest, resulting in a breathtaking and dreamlike visual - watch below. The audio track is also available everywhere now - listen here.
Of the new track and video, THE PIANO GUYS say, "Working with Disney inside the imagination that thrives in Disney World was a dream come true for us. We felt immersed in magic. And to simultaneously pay tribute to the master musician James Horner was also a humbling opportunity. Inspired by Disney's innately limitless creativity, we included some creative elements of our own that we've never before attempted, including the first ever 'bioluminescent' cello and piano keyboard! We felt we were experiencing 'Avatar in real life' as we performed Mr. Horner's theme in front of the majestic floating mountains and bathed in the light of Pandora's bioluminescence. It was an experience unlike any other and we hope people who watch and listen feel the same spirit of boundless imagination we felt as played."
Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, THE PIANO GUYS - Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson - unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of five studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively tallied 2 billion-plus global streams, clocked upwards of 1.7 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.
THE PIANO GUYS - 2019 TOUR DATES
DATE
CITY, STATE
VENUE
Tue, August 13
Medford, OR
Britt Pavilion
Wed, August 14
Redmond, WA
Marymoor Park
Thu, August 15
Portland, OR
Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
Fri, August 16
Boise, ID
Outlaw Field @ the Idaho Botanical Garden
Sat, August 17
Pocatello, ID
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Tue, August 20
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu, September 5
Lancaster, PA
American Music Theatre
Fri, September 6
Vienna, VA
Filene Center @ The Wolf Trap
Sat, September 7
New York, NY
Beacon Theater
Tue, September 10
New Brunswick, NJ
State Theater
Wed, September 11
Providence, RI
PPAC
Thu, September 12
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Fri, September 13
Easton, PA
State Theatre Center for the Arts
Sat, September 14
Storrs Mansfield, CT
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
Thu, November 14
Minneapolis, MN
Orpheum Theatre
Fri, November 15
Rockford, IL
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Tue, November 19
St. Louis, MO
Fabulous Fox
Wed, November 20
Kalamazoo, MI
Miller Auditorium
Thu, November 21
Midland, MI
Midland Center for the Arts
Fri, November 22
Waukegan, IL
Genesee Theatre
Sat, November 23
Louisville, KY
Louisville Palace Theatre
Wed, December 4
Cedar City, UT
America First Event Center
Tue, December 17
Salina, KS
Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Wed, December 18
Kansas City, MO
Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland
Fri, December 20
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
