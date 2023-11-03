The Orion Experience's 'The Cult Of Dionysus' Hits 100,000,000 Spotify Streams

The Orion Experience has now confirmed an NYC show on December 3.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

The Orion Experience's 'The Cult Of Dionysus' Hits 100,000,000 Spotify Streams

The Orion Experience (T.O.E.), the cosmic pop stars whose surprise viral hit, “The Cult of Dionysus” just surpassed one hundred million Spotify streams (!), confirmed today the release of the Cosmicandy: Deluxe Edition.

A collection of classic power-pop hits from their debut release, this deluxe edition now features all accompanying instrumental versions from the album and drops today on all digital platforms via Sweet! Records.   

Hot on the heels of their 190 million streams on Spotify, 53.4 million views on Youtube and 8.36 million streams on Apple Music, the enigmatic indie rock band The Orion Experience also announced today a one night only live concert appearance in New York City on Sunday December 3rd. Indie drag artist Honey Davenport will support. Tickets are available, here.    

“It's just incredible to think about all the people who have heard our music via Spotify and all digital platforms” said The Orion Experience lead singer Orion Simprini said.  “When you see a number like one hundred million, it's just hard to comprehend but here we are. We really want to make sure to thank all our worldwide fanbase who made this a reality.”  

“We're so appreciative of all our fans, all of The Orion Experience fan art, and kind messages that they send us” added singer Linda XO who expressed her excitement on reaching this staggering milestone.

“We're excited to be playing in New York City once again on December 3rd at Arlene's Grocery because this is where the band started, and where we wrote all the songs from Cosmicandy. It really feels like a long overdue homecoming.”  

In the 3+ years since fans discovered The Orion Experience's signature sound of catchy hooks and melodies with a positive message and upbeat live show, the band has exploded into another space and time to create a rabid fan base well into the millions.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sam Williams Is Over Christmas Cheer on I Hate The Holidays Photo
Sam Williams Is Over Christmas Cheer on 'I Hate The Holidays'

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams proves that the holidays may not be the most wonderful time of year after all on his new track, “I Hate The Holidays,” out now via Mercury Nashville. The bluesy tune is a stark reminder of the difficult emotions that the holidays tend to bring up, especially as you get older.

2
The Driver Era Announce First Live Album Live at the Greek Photo
The Driver Era Announce First Live Album 'Live at the Greek'

Alt-pop duo consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, The Driver Era will release their first live album, live at the greek. In addition to digital release of the album, the band will also be releasing custom box sets,a physical CD with an A5 casebound 52 page book, and a double LP with a 32 page book.

3
COLOSSAL STREET JAM Release No Way To Live Photo
COLOSSAL STREET JAM Release 'No Way To Live'

With soaring vocals from front-man GENE POTTS, Hammond organ by ERIC SAFKA, melodic guitar in the talented hands of SAL MARRA, and a rhythmic foundation from DAVE HALPERN, this new release will quickly become a hit, with an electrifying new music video slated to release late November, 2023.

4
Toosii Announces Forthcoming Project Jaded Photo
Toosii Announces Forthcoming Project 'Jaded'

TOOSII announces his forthcoming project, 'JADED', set to be released on November 17 via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. Alongside the project announce, Toosii releases the raw and emotional new single “Suffice.” The song was produced by the trio of Yozo, C7actus, and Kevin Varol.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE