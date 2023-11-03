The Orion Experience's 'The Cult Of Dionysus' Hits 100,000,000 Spotify Streams

The Orion Experience (T.O.E.), the cosmic pop stars whose surprise viral hit, “The Cult of Dionysus” just surpassed one hundred million Spotify streams (!), confirmed today the release of the Cosmicandy: Deluxe Edition.

A collection of classic power-pop hits from their debut release, this deluxe edition now features all accompanying instrumental versions from the album and drops today on all digital platforms via Sweet! Records.

Hot on the heels of their 190 million streams on Spotify, 53.4 million views on Youtube and 8.36 million streams on Apple Music, the enigmatic indie rock band The Orion Experience also announced today a one night only live concert appearance in New York City on Sunday December 3rd. Indie drag artist Honey Davenport will support. Tickets are available, here.

“It's just incredible to think about all the people who have heard our music via Spotify and all digital platforms” said The Orion Experience lead singer Orion Simprini said. “When you see a number like one hundred million, it's just hard to comprehend but here we are. We really want to make sure to thank all our worldwide fanbase who made this a reality.”

“We're so appreciative of all our fans, all of The Orion Experience fan art, and kind messages that they send us” added singer Linda XO who expressed her excitement on reaching this staggering milestone.

“We're excited to be playing in New York City once again on December 3rd at Arlene's Grocery because this is where the band started, and where we wrote all the songs from Cosmicandy. It really feels like a long overdue homecoming.”

In the 3+ years since fans discovered The Orion Experience's signature sound of catchy hooks and melodies with a positive message and upbeat live show, the band has exploded into another space and time to create a rabid fan base well into the millions.