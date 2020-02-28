The Mauskovic Dance Band Announce 'Shadance Hall' EP on Dekmantel Records

Today Amsterdamn's The Mauskovic Dance Band announce their forthcoming EP Shadance Hall, which will be their first release of 2020 and their debut on Dekmantel Records, out March 30th. On Shadance Hall, they concoct a tantalising brew of no-wave, psych rock, cumbia, power dub and numerous other colourful shades of global grooves. The full release drops on March 30th, but the dub versions of the EP will be digitally available today.

No stranger to Dekmantel as one of half of electro-grouping Bruxas, Nic Mauskovic leads his percussive troupe through a heavy, trippy, disco fiesta. The Mauskovic Dance Band's epic sonic journey on Shadance Hall began deep in the Welsh valleys. Partnering dusty drum machines alongside phat layers of congas, assorted bric-a-brac of percussive tools, and distortion-soaked guitars, Mauskovic's ensemble suspend the tempo and turn up the grooves. on this soundsystem-inspired, post-punk odyssey. The resulting soundsystem-inspired concoctions are a mixture of 130BPM beats ("Ventura Phase"), Jah Wobble-influenced bass rhythms ("Squeeze Dogs") and Carnival-ready soca-jams ("Theorie Amerikaan").

Taken back to Amsterdam's famed Electric Monkey Studio (a favorite for Ghanian great Ebo Taylor and Dutch youngbloods Jungle By Night alike), Mauskovic teamed up with engineer Kasper Frenkel to mix down the record. Here the two acted as Mad Professors, experimenting with the recordings and making multiple versions of each track by creating tape loops, bouncing the audio back and forth and layering the resulting recordings in waves of reverb and echo. In classic dub style, the band ended up with dub edits, rich in space echo, reverb, crush, and dub-goodness, completing the second half of Shadance Hall like a funky palindrome. It rounds off an expressive EP, bursting with inventiveness, projected at the listener as a maze of influences to get lost within.

Tour Dates:

3/10 - The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY

3/12 - Songbyrd, Washington, DC

3/13 - Kings, Raleigh, NC

3/14 - Food Court, Atlanta, GA

3/15 - Gasa Gasa, New Orleans, LA

3/17 - 3/22 - SXSW Festival, Austin, TX

3/23 - Sister Bar, Albuquerque, NM

3/24 - Hi-Dive, Denver, CO

3/25 - Metro, Salt Lake City, UT

3/26 - Treefort Music Festival, Boise, ID

3/27 - Treefort Music Festival, Boise, ID

3/28 - Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

3/29- Upstairs Cabaret, Victoria, BC

3/30 - Sunset, Seattle, WA

3/31 - Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

4/2 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

4/3 - Bootleg Theater, Los Angeles, CA

4/4 - Soda Bar, San Diego, CA

Tracklisting:

A1. Ventura Phase

A2. Squeeze Dogs

A3. Theorie Amerikaan

A4. Controleer Jezelf

B1. Controleer Jezelf - Rhythm Version

B2. Theorie Amerikaan - Space Dub

B3. Squeeze Dogs - Crunch Dub

B4. Ventura - Dub





