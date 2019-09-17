The Magpie Salute Will Release High Water II via Eagle Rock Entertainment on Oct. 18

On October 18, The Magpie Salute will unveil their new full-length LP High Water II on CD, 2LP, and Digital Formats via Eagle Rock Entertainment (U.S.), Mascot Label Group (Europe/Australia/New Zealand), and Sony (Japan).

The band was formed by guitarist / singer-songwriter Rich Robinson, joining forces with former Black Crowes bandmates Marc Ford (guitar) and Sven Pipien (bass), along with vocalist John Hogg, drummer Joe Magistro, and keyboardist Matt Slocum. Kicking off their collaboration with a seminal show in Woodstock, NY in 2016, the band has toured with the likes of Govt. Mule, The Avett Brothers, and Blackberry Smoke.

Following the September 6, 2019 release of the In Here EP (available here), High Water II delivers The Magpie Salute's new American Roots Rock sound. The first single "In Here" is currently charting on Active Rock, Classic Rock, and AAA stations (lyric video). Recorded simultaneously with 2018's High Water I, High Water II completes the musical journey the band started when they began recording this two-album project at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville.

"We're all really happy to put out the second half of High Water," says Robinson. "Since it's inception, I always viewed it as a single piece. High Water ll will tie together both albums into a whole journey."

Produced by Robinson, High Water II boasts 12 new songs, including "Lost Boy,"co-written by Ford and Robinson, with special guest Alison Krauss contributing background vocals and fiddles.

With High Water II, The Magpie Salute invites listeners into their storytelling and sing-along sound. As stated via "In Here":

We stand alone in our creation

And lay it out for you

So come on in I've got some answers, tell you what to do





