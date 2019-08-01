The Lumineers Announce 2020 North American Tour

The Lumineers have announced a 2020 headlining North American tour of arenas and amphitheatres. The tour dates are in support of their upcoming album III out September 13 on Dualtone (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada, and on Decca Records for the rest of the world. Mt. Joy, who recently emerged as "a fast and furious 21st century success story" (Magnet), has been added as support for multiple dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 16 at 10am local time at TheLumineers.com.

The Lumineers are playing the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in their hometown, Denver. The show will be streamed liveexclusivelyto The Lumineers' Fan Club members via The Big Parade App. Join the Fan Club HERE. The special show starts at 8pm MT on August 7th.

The Lumineers will once again partner with CID Entertainment to offer fans the opportunity to pair a premium concert ticket with merchandise or pre-show access to the III Lounge, with hospitality and entertainment. Packages will be available beginning August 12th at 10am local time. For details, visit cidentertainment.com/events/the-lumineers-tour/

The band has been headlining festivals in the US and Canada, like Bonnaroo, Hangout Festival, and Osheaga, as well as playing worldwide festivals like Glastonbury, Tinderbox, Fuji Rock, and Splendour in the Grass. In the fall the band will play their biggest shows ever in the UK, headlining The O2 Arena London, Manchester Arena, The SSE Hydro Glasgow and dates across Europe including 3Arena Dublin, Le Zenith Paris and Verti Music Hall Berlin. Remaining headline festival appearances this summer are Osheaga, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot and Sea.Hear.Now.

In addition to the tour dates, the band announces that the song "Leader Of The Landslide," will be released tomorrow and a video will be available on Monday, August 5.

Active members of The Lumineers Fan Club will have exclusive first access to purchase tickets during the Fan Club Presale! The official Big Parade Presale will begin Monday, August 12th at 10am local time. Public Onsale will begin Friday, August 16th at 10am local time. Click HERE https://thelumineers.com/tour-dates/for tour dates.

2020 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

Feb 1 -- Asheville, NC -- U.S. Cellular Center

Feb 4 -- Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Arena*

Feb 5 -- St. Louis, MO -- Enterprise Center*

Feb 7 -- Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena*

Feb 8 -- Cleveland, OH -- Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Feb 11 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena*

Feb 13 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center*

Feb 16 -- Charlottesville, VA -- John Paul Jones Arena*

Feb 18 -- Indianapolis, IN -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb 19 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena*

Feb 22 -- Chicago, IL -- Allstate Arena

Feb 25 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paint Arena

Feb 26 -- Buffalo, NY -- Key Bank Center*

Feb 28 -- Washington DC -- Capital One Arena

Feb 29 -- Uncasville, CT -- Mohegan Sun Arena*

Mar 4 -- Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena*

Mar 7 -- Ottawa, ON -- Canadian Tire Centre*

May 15 -- Woodlands, TX -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 16 -- Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion

May 19 -- Jacksonville, FL -- Daily's Place

May 22 -- Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA CreditUnion Amphitheatre

May 23 -- West Palm Beach, FL -- Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 27 -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 29 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion

May 30 -- Atlanta, GA -- Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood

Jun 2 -- Raleigh, NC -- Credit Coast Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jun 5 -- Camden, NJ -- BB&T Pavilion

Jun 6 -- Saratoga Springs, NY -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun 10 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jun 12 -- Mansfield, MA -- Xfinity Center

*w/ Mt. Joy

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch





