The Lone Bellow Release 'Count On Me' Lyric Video

The Lone Bellow has unveiled a super-charged muscle-car lovin' lyric video for their chart-topping new single, "Count On Me," streaming now at the band's official YouTube channel. "Count On Me" is the first single from The Lone Bellow's eagerly awaited new album, HALF MOON LIGHT, due February 7 from Dualtone Records (An Entertainment One Company); pre-orders - including limited edition gold vinyl and autographed merchandise bundles - are available now.

"I had this vision of a figure skating routine," says The Lone Bellow singer-songwriter Zach Williams, "but we wanted to bring it a little closer to home. Instead of a poised athlete on ice, we hopped into a dirty old muscle car and while doing donuts in a field; we got to be Burt Reynolds for a day! I'm so thankful I was finally able to reap some of the skills from my redneck upbringing."

"Count On Me" - which recently hit #1 at Americana radio outlets nationwide, with spins on over 70 Triple A and Americana stations across the country - is but one indelible highlight of HALF MOON LIGHT, alongside the recently released album track, "Good Times," streaming now following an exclusive premiere via Billboard, which praised the song as "rhythmic, joyous." A special teaser video detailing the writing and recording of "Good Times" is streaming now via YouTube.

HALF MOON LIGHT marks the fourth studio album from and first new LP since 2017 from The Lone Bellow. The Brooklyn, NY-based band - Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist - first heralded the album last November with the transcendent "Wonder," streaming now after an exclusive premiere via Relix, which hailed the track as "moving, wistful."

Produced at The National's Aaron Dessner, HALF MOON LIGHT is an artistic triumph worked toward for years, earned not by individual posturing, but by collective determination and natural growth. Recorded at Dessner's Long Pond Studio in Upper Hudson Valley, NY and featuring guitarist Josh Kaufman and drummer J.T. Baites, the album finds The Lone Bellow pushing their acoustic storytelling prowess past new horizons, experimenting with textures and instrumentation to create their most sophisticated work to date. With earthy three-part harmonies and songwriting as provocative as it is honest, the trio - made up of guitarist Elmquist, lead vocalist Williams, and multi-instrumentalist Pipkin - creates sparks that make a stranger's life matter or bring our sense of childlike wonder roaring back. With HALF MOON LIGHT, The Lone Bellow have returned, unified and invigorated with boundless ambition.

The Lone Bellow will celebrate HALF MON LIGHT with an extensive world tour getting underway January 22 and 23 with a long sold out two-night-stand at London's St. Pancras Old Church. North American dates begin with a two-night-stand at Los Angeles, CA's famed Troubadour on February 12 and 13 and continue through the band's first-ever headlining show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium on April 24. Additional European tour dates and an array of festival appearances are also slated. For complete details, updates, and ticket information, please visit www.thelonebellow.com/tour.

Watch the new video for "Count on Me" below!

THE LONE BELLOW 2020 TOUR

JANUARY

22 - London - St. Pancras Old Church - SOLD OUT

23 - London - St. Pancras Old Church - SOLD OUT

25 - Glasgow - Celtic Connections (RSNO Hall)

FEBRUARY

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

26 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

27 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

28 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

29 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

MARCH

2 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

4 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth

7 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

9 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

11 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

14 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

APRIL

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

3 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

4 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

5 - Louisville, KY - Headliners

7 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

8 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

10 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

11 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium





