The Kinks Present 'The Moneygoround'

Continuing the 50th celebrations and following December's special multi-format release of Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, The Kinks return again with the unveiling of The Moneygoround one-man show live stream - available to watch as a one time broadcast HERE at The Kinks' YouTube channel on January 29th at 8PM (GMT). Subscribe to the channel now to set a reminder.

Ray commented: "The Moneygoround' is a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure. This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial "hole" eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola."

The 45-minute play is co-written by Ray and Paul Sirett, who worked with him on "Come Dancing" and the BBC Radio 4 play "Arthur."

This unique audio-visual production has been intimately filmed with the Actor Ben Norris as the leading Character - https://bennorris.net. The presentation will also feature video content inserts of archive footage. The whole show will also include the "Any Time 2020" lyric video, the "Lola" Unboxing Video, and the "Lola" lyric video.

Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, commonly abbreviated to Lola Versus Powerman, or just Lola, is the eighth studio album by The Kinks, recorded and released in 1970. A concept album ahead of its time, it's a satirical appraisal of the music industry, including song publishers, unions, the press, accountants, business managers, and life on the road. One of the all-time classic Kinks albums.

Although it appeared during a transitional period for The Kinks, Lola Versus Powerman was a success both critically and commercially for the group, charting in the Top 40 in America and helping restore them in the public eye, making it a "comeback" album. It contained two hit singles: "Lola," which reached the #9 US, #2 UK, and Germany - becoming the Kinks' biggest success since "Sunny Afternoon" in 1966 - and "Apeman," which peaked at #5 in the UK and Germany.

The special multi-format release of Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One is out now as a lovingly produced Deluxe Box Set, 1LP, Deluxe 2CD, 1CD, and digitally - order here.

Watch the trailer here: