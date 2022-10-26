The Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' Album

On November 4, celebrated musical collective The Jorgensens, led by harmonizing duo Kurt and Brianna Jorgensen, will proudly present their new album Americana Soul on November 4, 2022 (Paramour Records).

Specializing in an honest, authentic style of roots rock/AAA/Americana-steeped sound, The Jorgensens' have earned a loyal fanbase and press adulation for their signature steel-sharp musicianship, honey-soaked harmonizations, and relatable lyrics, which have drawn comparisons to Delaney and Bonnie and Alabama Shakes.

Kurt's mix of vintage guitar, bouncy basslines, and modern technology blends with Brianna's classically-trained multi-instrumental talent, as she deftly commands keyboards, guitar, and mandolin, among others. Add the remaining members unique, diverse talents, and the result is a mix of vintage classiness, hip style, and a love of fun (which beams out of their music videos).

Blending influences from the blues, bluegrass, traditional earthy spirituals, and jazz into a unique, distinctly America-bred musical style, their story in and of itself is that of a bond between various personalities.

The roots of The Jorgensens were set in 2014 in St. Paul, MN, when singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brianna Tagg was introduced to fellow vocalist/songwriter/guitarist/producer Kurt Jorgensen. Embarking on a musical journey with their first album Jorgensen/Tagg, they continued to write music as their bond grew stronger. As both were getting sober, Kurt was also suffering the weight of a recent divorce - seeing each other through these difficult times forged an incredible connection.

Something amazing happens when soulmates create music; when kismet seeks to bring two creative forces together in a way that allows them to express kindred emotions and sentiments through song. Originally starting as collaborators, Kurt and Brianna would go on to marry, give birth to a son, and infuse their kinetic energy into The Jorgensens, which blossomed with the additions of Andra Lee Suchy (vocals), Brenda Lee King (Bass Guitar), Jeff King (Saxophone, Clarinets), Jeff Levine (Trumpet), Mark O' Day (Drums, Percussion), and C Harris (Percussion).

It's this closeness that radiates through every note, twang, and lyric of their songs, as evidenced on the current feel-good single "Old Black Crow", which is already making waves at radio. This simpatico energy burns bright on Americana Soul.