The Hold Steady New Album Out Today

The Hold Steady's new record, Thrashing Thru The Passion, is out today. Thrashing Thru The Passion is the band's seventh studio album and collects five new songs recorded this year alongside five acclaimed ones released digitally between November 2017 and March 2019. The album was recorded at The Isokon in Woodstock, NY with producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. Additional performers include Stuart Bogie, Dave Nelson, Jordan McLean and Michael Leonhart on horns and Annie Nero on backup vocals.

The Hold Steady has begun celebrating Thrashing Thru The Passion with "Constructive Summer 2019," a series of live show weekends across the United States. The band just started their run at Seattle, WA's Crocodile (August 15-17). Up next is Chicago, IL's Thalia Hall and Empty Bottle (August 22-24), Nashville, TN's Basement East (September 5-7), Boston, MA's The Sinclair (September 12-15), and the fourth annual "Massive Nights" event at NY's Brooklyn Bowl (December 4-7). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.theholdsteady.net/#shows.

The Hold Steady is: Bobby Drake (drums), Craig Finn (vocals), Tad Kubler (guitar, vocals), Franz Nicolay (keyboards), Galen Polivka (bass), and Steve Selvidge (guitar, vocals).

Listen to "You Did Good Kid" below.

THE HOLD STEADY LIVE SHOWS 2019

AUGUST

15-17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - SOLD OUT

22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

23 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER

5-7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12-15 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair (Sept 13 & 14 SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER

4-7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl - (December 7 SOLD OUT)





