The High Hawks Announce Tour

Introducing the world to a new and exciting all-star project consisting of some good friends from the Americana, jam, and bluegrass worlds. Please meet THE HIGH HAWKS.

No one knows where the train will take them. It's one you jump on out of the curiosity and excitement of the unknown. The very wonder of what the stars and the spirits will conjure on any given jubilee. And what the hell is a High Hawk?

Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra), and Will Trask (Great American Taxi), come together with friends like Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth) as well as others to play songs, perhaps bringing an unusual sparkle to the galactic core.

THE HIGH HAWKS will be playing some Fall dates with more to come. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

10.17.19 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO*

10.18.19 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO*

10.19.19 - Cervantes Other Side - Denver, CO*

11.7.19 - The Back Room @ Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI @#

11.8.19 - Spirit of Peoria - Peoria, IL @

11.9.19 - La Crosse Distilling Co. - La Crosse, WI @

11.10.19 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI @#

* - with special guest Kind Country

@ - with special guest Tim Carbone

# - with special guest Chicago Farmer





