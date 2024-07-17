The Heavy Heavy Release New Single 'Because You're Mine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Heavy Heavy, the UK-based band, has released “Because You’re Mine,” the newest single off their highly anticipated debut album, One of a Kind, due out September 6th via ATO Records. It is an infectious, care-free love song, heavily inspired by the Rolling Stones. The track follows “Happiness,” which was released last month and currently sits in the Top 12 and climbing on the Americana and AAA Radio Charts. Pre-order the album HERE and listen to “Because You’re Mine” HERE. You can also watch the visualizer HERE.

“We wanted the audience to feel very cool when putting this one on,” The Heavy Heavy shared. “There is a touch of psychedelia in the middle section underneath the dreamy lyrics, echoing those in the first verse. It’s heady and hazy, and we love playing it live.”

One of a Kind follows the breakout success of The Heavy Heavy's critically acclaimed debut EP Life and Life Only, which featured two AAA radio top five singles and saw the band perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and CBS Saturday Morning, as well as at several renowned festivals, including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Newport Folk Festival. The band also sold out headline shows in major cities like New York and Chicago and opened for the likes of Black Pumas and Band of Horses.

Written entirely by co-founders Georgie Fuller and William Turner and mostly recorded at Turner’s studio in Brighton, One Of A Kind maintains the self-contained approach of their debut EP, Life and Life Only — a seven-song project acclaimed by outlets like NME (who named them an essential emerging artist for 2023), The Guardian (who called them “brilliant” and noted that The Heavy Heavy “write and play music with that lick of madness that makes early Fleetwood Mac and peak Stones so thrilling”), and FLOOD (who named them “one of the brightest new UK acts”). But in a departure from the EP, One Of A Kind leans away from Laurel Canyon-esque folk-rock and fully embraces their British roots, finding a particularly crucial inspiration in the gritty and groove-heavy hedonism of the Rolling Stones’ Goats Head Soup.

The tracklisting’s myriad high points include the majestic title track, the bass-driven and gorgeously hazy “Miracle Sun,” “Wild Emotion,” a country-infused serenade laced with galloping rhythms and twangy guitar tones, and the experimental, reverb-soaked closing track, “Salina.”

Tickets are now on sale for The Heavy Heavy’s fall headline tour. The tour will see the band perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including DC’s Howard Theatre, The Blue Room in Nashville, The Mohawk in Austin, First Avenue in Minneapolis, and the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The tour will kick off on September 21st at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY and will conclude at Thalia Hall in Chicago on October 25th. Full routing below. For more information and tickets, please visit HERE.

ONE OF A KIND TRACKLIST

One of a Kind Happiness Because You’re Mine Miracle Sun Feel Wild Emotion Everything Cherry Lemonade Dirt Lovestruck Salina

THE HEAVY HEAVY 2024 SUMMER TOUR DATES

7/20/24 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse

7/21/24 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

7/22/24 - Wakefield, RI - Ocean Mist

7/24/24 - Elkton, MD - Elkton Music Hall

7/25/24 - Richmond - The Broadberry

7/26/24 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest

7/28/24 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Fest

7/30/24 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

7/31/24 - Wilmington, NC - Bowstring Brewyard

8/1/24 - Virginia Beach, VA - New Realm Brewing Co.

8/3/24 - Hamilton, OH - David Shaw's Big River Get Down

8/4/24 - Asheville, NC - AVLFest

8/6/24 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

8/7/24 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

8/8/24 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

8/10/24 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Festival

8/11/24 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Festival

8/13/24 - Salt Lake City - The State Room

8/15/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

8/16/24 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at The Idaho Botanical Gardens*

*Supporting Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

THE HEAVY HEAVY 2024 FALL TOUR DATES

9/21/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

9/22/24 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

9/24/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

9/25/24 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

9/28/24 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

9/29/24 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/1/24 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

10/3/24 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

10/4/24 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

10/5/24 - Monticello, KY - Black Mountain Jamboree

10/6/24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

10/9/24 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

10/10/24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/11/24 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall*

10/14/24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

10/16/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

10/17/24 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10/19/24 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

10/20/24 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

10/22/24 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theater

10/24/24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/25/24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

*Supporting St. Paul & The Broken Bones

THE HEAVY HEAVY UK IN-STORE DATES

9/7/24 - Brighton, UK - Patterns

9/8/24 - London UK - Rough Trade East

9/9/24 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

9/10/24 - Nottingham UK - Rough Trade Nottingham

9/11/24 - Leeds UK - Jumbo

9/12/24 - Liverpool UK - Rough Trade Liverpool

9/13/24 - Edinburgh Scotland - Assai

Photo Credit: Nicholas O'Donnell

