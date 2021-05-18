The Happy Fits Announce 31-City 'What Could Be Better' Tour

Orchestral tinged indie-pop trio The Happy Fits - Calvin Langman, Ross Monteith, and Luke Davis - have announced their What Could Be Better 2021 headlining tour, which kicks off November 2 in Burlington, VT and wraps on December 15 in Washington, DC. The 31-city tour, in support of the band's sophomore album What Could Be Better, will make stops at venues across the country including Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Minty alt-pop indie rocker M.A.G.S and glitter-emo alt-rock outfit snarls will open.

﻿General tickets will go on sale on The Happy Fits' WEBSITE on 5/19. A limited number of VIP packages will be available in each city and feature an intimate acoustic set before doors open, a private meet and greet and Q&A with the band, a free signed poster, a What Could Be Better tote bag and record player lapel pin, a personal polaroid with the band, and early access to merch. Full routing below.

Alongside the announcement of the tour, The Happy Fits have released a vibrant new video for "She Wants Me (To Be Happy)," which features frenzied wardrobe swaps, fast-paced set changes, fully-choreographed dance numbers and a kitchen concert, complete with flickering strobes - PRESS HERE to watch. The track, which was originally released on What Could Be Better, surveys the complicated distinction between a love story and a story about love, it illuminates how fatalistic perceptions of unrequited love, and how we choose to define it, can actually roadblock the happiness we crave.

Built on the desire to connect with a world that's sometimes distant, What Could Be Better is a mission statement that's meant to be shared, channeling youthful malaise into songs like "The Garden," "Sailing," "Two of Many," and "Hold Me Down" that demand to be sung as a celebration of our collective ability to overcoming the obstacles, barriers and hurdles we all maneuver in our effort to level up morally and emotionally.

Alternative Press, DuJour, PopMatters, Atwood Magazine and others have all signed on to champion the band's unique, guitar-and-cello rock, with NPR asking "What Could Be Better? I honestly don't know." Their vividly-written songs emphasize growing pains and life-changing realizations, which has helped The Happy Fits cultivate an eager and engaged fanbase who have propelled consumption rates through the roof.

Building on the momentum of their breakthrough hit "While You Fade Away" from their debut EP Awfully Apeelin', which logged the #5 spot on Spotify's Top 50 Viral USA Charts and #17 on the Spotify's Top 50 Viral Global Charts, the band recently achieved their first Billboard charting with "Hold Me Down," landing at #36 on the Alternative Airwaves chart. Meanwhile, the band's streaming numbers continue their rapid growth, with monthly listeners jumping from 560,000 to over 730,000 on Spotify in the last 60 days as they approach 50 million global streams. "Hold Me Down" continues to resonate with listeners, where it reached #5 on the SiriusXM Alt 18 Countdown and #32 on the Alternative Radio Chart.

In addition to their music, the band regularly connect with their fans through their Twitch channel or YouTube Gaming channel, where they explore the worlds of Minecraft, Among Us, Stardew Valley and Call of Duty (which they recently played with Ryan Key of Yellowcard.) PRESS HERE to catch their weekly live series or add their linktree to your bookmarks.

The Happy Fits Tour Dates:

Nov. 02 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Nov. 03 - New Haven, CT @ The Space

Nov. 04 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Nov. 06 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

Nov. 07 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Nov. 09 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

Nov. 10 - Ferndale, MI @Loving Touch

Nov. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Nov. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Nov. 15 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk

Nov. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Nov. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

Nov. 19 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Nov. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov. 22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Nov. 23 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Nov. 26 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

Nov. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Nov. 30 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

Dec. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Dec. 03 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Dec. 04 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

Dec. 05 - Houston, TX @White Oak Music Hall

Dec. 07 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Dec. 08 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables

Dec. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

Dec. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Dec. 12 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt

Dec. 14 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

Dec. 15 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd