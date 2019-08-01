The Frogs to Reissue IT'S ONLY RIGHT AND NATURAL LP

The Frogs have announced the reissue of their LP It's Only Right And Natural. The news was announced on BrooklynVegan along with the track "I've Got Drugs (Out of the Mist)". It is the 30th anniversary of the album's release and is remastered in stereo. The album was one of Kurt Cobain's favorites. It was #14 on Kurt's infamous list of Top 50 albums. All Music also has praised the album saying, "The insane secret of the record is it's perfect"



Also, famed director/screenwriter Harmony Korine has voiced his love for the album saying, "I would walk into Kim's Video on Bleecker Street or Other Music and ask for things, and they would go, "Oh, have you heard of the Frogs?" The Frogs' album It's Only Right and Natural totally blew me away. It was this weird gay concept record, but they weren't gay. They were these brothers from Milwaukee who used to dress up in fairy costumes. One of the brothers would play a huge kettle drum and almost do these quasi-surrealist minstrels. The music was so good because it wasn't really just conceptual, it was pop; once you got over the crudeness of the lyrics, the songs themselves were beautiful pop music."



Release date is August 16th on The End Of All Music.

'IT'S ONLY RIGHT AND NATURAL' TRACKLISTING

1. I've Got Drugs (Out of the Mist)

2. I Don't Care If U Disrespect Me (Just so You Love Me)

3. HotcAnnie

4. These Are the Finest Queen Boys (I've Ever Seen)

5. Rosy Jack World

6. Someone's Pinning Me to the Ground

7. Baby Greaser George

8. (Thank God I Died in) The Car Crash

9. Gather 'round for Savior #2

10. Richard Dick Richards

11. Men (Come On Men)

12. Dyked Are We

13. Been a Month Since I Had a Man

14. Homos





