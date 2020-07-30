The Four Tops, Temptations & Odyssey Reschedule UK Tour to 2021

The Tour Will Now Take Place in October of 2021

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, The Temptations and The Four Tops Tour with special Guests Odyssey has been re-scheduled to October 2021. Tickets remain valid for the new dates.

The Temptations and The Four Tops will be performing some of their most popular and award-winning songs that continue to inspire musicians around the globe. The Tamla Motown label broke down cultural and social barriers and The Four Tops and The Temptations were at the very forefront of that transformative period. Original members, Duke Fakir and Otis Williams, of the Four Tops and Temptations respectively, hold a special place in the hearts of British fans, and they are both delighted to be returning to the UK for the 8-date concert tour in October 2021.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to the UK," says Duke Fakir. "We always have such a great reception from our fans here, it always feels like home. It makes it so special to perform for the folks in Britain."

Otis Williams, founding member of the Temptations, adds, "We want to thank our fans in the UK for supporting and inspiring us over a half century. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been personally affected by the pandemic and we appreciate the healthcare workers, local communities and officials in Britain and around the world who are diligently working on the front lines. The health and safety of everybody is our highest priority. We will miss fans this fall but look forward to celebrating our 60th Anniversary with all of you in the fall of 2021. We've had such memorable trips to the UK, dating back to the 60's, and can't wait to see everyone next year. Stay safe."

I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), Reach Out I'll Be There, Standing In The Shadows Of Love, Bernadette, and Walk Away Renee are all timeless Four Tops' classics that need little, or no, introduction and they enjoyed a revival of fortunes when Loco In Acapulco, from the film Buster, was a UK hit in 1988. Four Tops founder member Duke Fakir is joined by Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton Jr and Joseph Alex Morris a truly fine vocalist with a commanding delivery in the current line-up.

Temptations' blockbuster No.1 hits Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, and My Girl are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's '500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll' The Temptations, throughout the group's evolution, have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 Hit singles, including four that became No.1 Pop singles. Additionally, they released 43 Top 10 R&B hit singles, 14 of which were No.1 R&B hits, including timeless classics such as Ain't Too Proud to Beg, Beauty is Only Skin Deep, and I Wish It Would Rain. Otis Williams, the sole surviving original Temptation, Ron Tyson, a lead vocalist for 37 years, Terry Weeks, a lead vocalist for 23 years, Willie Greene, Jr., base vocalist with the group for four years, and Mario Corbino, who joined the group this year, look forward to serenading fans with their soulful voices, lighting up the stage with their famous Temptations' Walk, and bringing joy to audiences of all ages.

Following their initial 1977 UK success with Native New Yorker, Odyssey returned to the UK charts with Use It Up And Wear It Out which spent two weeks at Number 1 in 1980. If You're Looking For A Way Out, Going Back To My Roots and Inside Out were all Top 10 smashes on this side of the Atlantic. Steven Collazo joined his mother Lillian Lopez in the band and they continued performing across the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Steven continues to lead Odyssey keeping the memory of his late mother very much alive. He says "We are so honoured and pleased to be joining the legendary Four Tops and Temptations in the UK as their special guest and support. These islands have always been, and continue to be, so very welcoming to us and appreciative of our music, even after 40 years. I can't begin to convey how excited we are to be appearing with such great entertainers in front of such great people."

The Full Rescheduled 2021 tour dates are as follows:

Fri 1st October Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat 2nd October Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Mon 4th October Leeds First Direct Arena

Tues 5th October Manchester Arena

Wed 6th October Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 9th October Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sun 10th October London O2 Arena

Mon 11th October Bournemouth International Centre

Tickets are valid for the new dates. Tickets available from: www.ticketline.co.uk 24-hour ticket line 0844 888 9991, or from the venues direct.

