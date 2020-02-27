The Dodies Premiere Video for Their Single 'Boiling Point'

Garage Rock duo, THE DODIES, have premiered their whimsical video for single "Boiling Point". The single is from their debut album It's One Hell of a Ride due out on April 24, 2020.

THE DODIES are a young garage rock duo from the southern desert of Israel. Yoni Avittan fronts the band as lead vocalist and guitarist, as Ran Aronson sings backing vocals while simultaneously playing bass lines on keyboard with one hand and playing the entire drum kit with the other.

"I wrote the song when I was really depressed and felt nervous about having no sexual interaction with any women in my early twenty's. I felt like I was in some sort of crossroads, like something drastic had to change in my life because I'm about to reach my boiling point" says Yoni.

Adds Ran, "We always thought Boiling Point needed a southern style video, but producing the clip in Israel forced us to be creative. The result is this self aware humoristic wacky thing which we're very proud of."

THE DODIES songs jump head-first into depression, alienation and rage, contrasted by hooky riffs and catchy melodies. They are completing their new album in Israel, capturing the spirit and authenticity of their live performance.

The album is produced by The Dodies and co-producer Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo / ex-Guns N' Roses). "I was called in to co-produce a demo they were recording at a studio in Texas, end of 2018. I was blown away - great songwriters, performers, and lots of personality. Yoni (guitars/vocals) is a poetic uncompromising artist. Ran (drums/keys/backing vocals) plays the entire kit with his right arm while simultaneously playing bass on a synth with his left hand, and singing backing vocals, and does it effortlessly. Together they're a sight to be seen" says Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal.

Thal adds, "They put very high importance on integrity, everything being authentic in expressing who they are, I respect that a lot. My role was to make that happen. I flew out to them to record the full album. We recorded the music at a local studio, then recorded vocals and extras (tambourine, foot stomps, kicking rattling amps...) at Ran's house (I brought over mics and an interface). We did it all with no click track, no re-amping, no drum triggers, no auto-tune - just the two of them playing together, capturing the spirit, on their gear, everything in just a first or second take. We worked as a team the following months mixing, tweaking, obsessing over details until it was ready. I can truly say, I can't remember the last time I've felt so much heart and had so much fun producing a band, I want to see these guys go on to have a great future, and am grateful to be here at the start of it all."





