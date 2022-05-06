The Disco Biscuits Unveil New Song 'M1'

The Disco Biscuits have released their third new song in as many months, "M1," which, like its predecessors "Evolve" and "Lake Shore Drive," was produced by fellow scene veteran Cloudchord.

The Philadelphia-based live dance titans' shows this Saturday and Sunday (May 7-8) at New Orleans' Joy Theatre will serve as launch parties for "M1," which is part of the group's plan to release a new single every month for the foreseeable future, leading up to the summer arrival of the first new Disco Biscuits album since 2010. This music will be released on the Biscuits' own label in partnership with The Orchard.

Speaking on their new single, The Disco Biscuits share, "M1 is our third new single this year. It's been a really positive experience for us to be in the studio so much lately, making new music and trying new things together through these songs. By exploring new techniques and technologies that combine the worlds of live improvisational rock and studio EDM, we humbly hope to continue on the path of pioneering new sounds in jamtronica and beyond - both in the studio and at our live shows with all of you."

2022 will be a mammoth touring year for the band, with multiple nights at Red Rocks as well as dozens of shows at amphitheaters across America. The group will also restart its long-running City Bisco festival, which will be held June 18-19 at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia. Bob Moses, moe., Shiba San, LP Giobbi, The New Deal, TAUK and Township Rebellion round out the once-in-a-lifetime lineup.

The Disco Biscuits remain pioneers of "trancefusion," bridging the gap between electronic music and jam psychedelia. Its music belongs as much to marathon dance parties as it does to expansive, live improvisational journeys.

Last year, the group sold out three shows at Red Rocks outside of Denver in a matter of minutes, helping it land on the cover of Pollstar. Always continuing to innovate, the Biscuits played more than a dozen sold-out drive-in shows during the pandemic, and also partnered with Live Nation and the Philadelphia Phillies to raise more than $100,000 for local Black Lives Matter causes through a livestream at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

Listen to the new single here: