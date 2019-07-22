The Dickey Betts Band New Live Album Available This Friday

The Dickey Betts Band are set to release Ramblin' Man: Live at The St. George Theatre this Friday, July 26, 2019 via BMG. This new audio and video recording captures THE Dickey Betts BAND at a special, intimate performance recorded on July 21, 2018 at the historic St. George Theatre on Staten Island in New York City.

An original member of the Allman Brothers Band, Dickey Betts first found fame and fortune with the release of their 1971 live album, At Filmore East. Betts played a key role in making the Allman Brothers Band stadium-filling superstars in the mid-70's then returned the band to prominence in 1989, keeping the group among rock's respected vanguard through the '90's. As leader of his Great Souther band during the 2000s, Betts continued to play stages around the world, elating fans from Chicago to Tokyo.

Listen to "Ramblin' Man," with guests Duane Betts & Devon Allman here:



The band members on this release include Dickey Betts (lead guitar,vocals), Duane Betts (lead guitar), Frankie Lombardi (drums, backup vocals), Mike Kach (keyboards, lead vocals), Pedro Arevalo (bass), Damon Fowler (lead/slide guitar, vocals) and Steve Camilleri (drums). In addition, there is a special guest appearance from Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, on "Midnight Rider."



The 90-minute performance features several Allman Brothers Band classics, including 10 minute plus versions of "Ramblin' Man" and "Blue Sky" and a 21 minute version of "In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed."



As a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, Dickey Betts was inducted with the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and won a Grammy Award for best rock performance for the bands instrumental, "Jessica," in 1996. Betts is recognized as one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time with Rolling Stone ranking him at #58 in their 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time 2003 list. Dickey is recovering well from an accidental fall last September and is enjoying being back playing guitar and fishing.



TRACK LIST CD & 2LP - 71 Minutes

1. Hot'Lanta

2. Blue Sky

3. Midnight Rider

4. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed

5. Whipping Post

6. Ramblin' Man

7. Jessica



TRACK LIST Blu-Ray - 94 Minutes

1. Hot'Lanta

2. Blue Sky

3. Statesboro Blues

4. Midnight Rider

5. My Getaway

6. Nothing You Can Do

7. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed

8. Whipping Post

9. Ramblin' Man

10. Jessica





Listen to The Dickey Betts Band on Spotify HERE





