Razor Braids Confront the Loss of Platonic Love on 'Big Wave'

Razor Braids has returned with the fourth and final single from the highly anticipated new LP, Big Wave (out June 7th).

Sonically containing a slower tempo than the previous singles released for this album, the titular track "Big Wave" casts Razor Braids in a more emotional light. An ode to heartbreak experienced as a result of a failed platonic relationship, the track oozes in melancholy and fits like a warm hug. Synonymous with a wave, these destabilizing feelings can swoop in and carry away their prey just as the Brooklyn three piece lament. With yearning vocals and surfy guitar tones, the new track is perfect for a breezy spring day.

When speaking about the inspiration behind “Big Wave”, Razor Braids says the following: “Big Wave” is about processing the loss of non-romantic love (friendship, family fights) and how devastating that kind of heartbreak is. It’s destabilizing and can feel as if you’ll be carried away by it. IT’S A BIG WAVE!”

“Big Wave” was written in the summer of 2023 and recorded at Paper Moon Studios, with production credits from Jeremy Given and Jake Cheriff. Accompanying the single is an emotional video showcasing the power of friendship and the ways in which we stick by our friends during hard times. Throughout, we see the band frolicking around Coney Island after rescuing Hollye Bynum from a platonic breakup.

In conjunction with the album release, catch Razor Braids release show at Knitting Factory at Baker Falls on June 6th. With support from Strawberry Launch and Jane Lai, the show begins at 8pm.

RAZOR BRAIDS BIO:

Meet Brooklyn's latest rising pop-rock unit, Razor Braids. Consisting of all queer women, the soaring harmonies and magnetic sound the band create offer a cathartic sound unlike any other. Recently performing at 2023 SXSW and 2023 Boston Calling opening for The National and Foo Fighters, Razor Braids have also received praise from Brooklyn Vegan, Paper Magazine, Vanyaland, and Creem Magazine, to name a few. In addition, the band has kept busy in the latter part of 2023 by opening for indie-punk unit Worriers on their recent tour.

Razor Braids is composed of Hollye Bynum (lead vocals / bass), Janie Peacock (lead guitar), and Jilly Karande (vocal / rhythm guitar). Following their riveting debut I Could Cry Right Now If You Wanted Me To, the band are gearing up for their sophomore release Big Wave in June 2024. Dedicated to expanding their tightly layered vocals and emotionally reflective lyrics, the three piece are ready to continue to shake up and redefine the garage rock scene.

Photo credit: Sydney Tate

