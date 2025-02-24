The Darkness Release New Single 'Walking Through Fire'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Darkness have released their scorching new single ‘Walking Through Fire’, the latest song to be taken from their forthcoming album Dreams On Toast out March 28th via Cooking Vinyl. ‘Walking Through Fire’ is an epic Darkness anthem with signature guitar solos, a thunderous rhythm section and high-flying falsetto flourishes which deliver an amusing ode to the band’s love of rock ‘n’ roll and the state of the music industry in 2025.

Produced by Dan Hawkins, Dreams On Toast flawlessly captures The Darkness at their peak, celebrating their influences and strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never before heard from the band. It’s an indisputably grand display from the inspired and passionate quartet.

The diversity of the record has been displayed in recent singles such as the ‘70s pop genius of ‘The Longest Kiss’, searing hard rock of ‘Rock And Roll Party Cowboy’ and the self-deprecating glam punk rock of ‘I Hate Myself’. There are further sonic delicacies to be revelled in on the forthcoming record, including the ‘60s inspired balladry of ‘Hot On My Tail’, a monologue from actor Stephen Dorff on the romantic closer ‘Weekend In Rome’, and even a country classic with ‘Cold Hearted Woman’.

Destined to further cement The Darkness as one of Britain’s most important, eclectic and courageous rock bands, Dreams On Toast finds Justin, Dan, Frankie and Rufus continuing to push boundaries. Over two decades deep into their multi-platinum, award-winning career, they offer up unexpected surprises to bedazzle and amaze fans once again in 2025.

The Darkness will be taking the album on the road with the Dreams On Toast UK headline tour seeing them play 18 shows across the country finishing at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 29th. This will be followed by a further 21 dates across Europe.

THE DARKNESS 2025 UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

06/03 - Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre (SOLD OUT)

07/03 - Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre (SOLD OUT)

08/03 - Oxford, New Theatre (SOLD OUT)

09/03 - Swansea, Arena

11/03 - Guildford, G Live (SOLD OUT)

12/03 - Hull, Connexin Arena

14/03 - Liverpool, Guild Of Students (SOLD OUT)

15/03 - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall (SOLD OUT)

17/03 - York, Barbican (SOLD OUT)

18/03 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)

20/03 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

21/03 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)

22/03 - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

24/03 - Bristol, Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT)

25/03 - Portsmouth, Guildhall

27/03 - Leicester, De Montford Hall (SOLD OUT)

28/03 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange (SOLD OUT)

29/03 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Photo Credit: Simon Emmett

