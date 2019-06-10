The Commodores Tour The US In Celebration of Their 50th Anniversary

One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores will be touring the US in celebration of their 50th Anniversary! The Commodores' Walter "Clyde" Orange, James Dean "JD" Nicholas and William "WAK" King have influenced both artists young and old and in all genres with their classic songs. The Commodores brand is bigger than ever as they continue to blaze trails all over the world.

Two Alabama cities recently honored the music legacy of the Commodores! Tuskegee declared Friday March 29, 2019 to be Commodores Day, and Montgomery declared the band members to be honorary residents, receiving keys to the city! A celebration was held at the Commodore Museum, the site of the Commodores' former rehearsal and recording studio in Tuskegee. The Commodores was originally formed by a group of college students at Tuskegee Institute just over 50 years ago.





