The Band Camino Unveil Surprise New EP 'Bruises'

Nashville-based trio, The Band CAMINO (comprised of Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess) have announced their surprise new Bruises EP, arriving Friday, May 17 via Elektra. The band exclusively broke the news to Billboard who first reported the new project.

Commenting on the forthcoming EP, The Band CAMINO explained, “Fresh starts are hard to come by when you’ve been a band for 9 years and almost all of your 20’s, but this release truly feels like one. Honestly for a while it felt like we were chasing something. Having a fan base and any amount of success puts this pressure on your art and it’s easy to start chasing and predicting what you think people are going to like. But in this next chapter we’ve decided we aren’t chasing anything at all - just expressing. Making something you connect with is far more fulfilling and the only reason we found our footing as a band in the first place. Just know we feel these songs in our bones and we have a feeling someone out there will too.”

“Making these songs and this EP brought us together in a way we haven’t felt in a long time honestly,” they add. “We took the process back to the place we started as a band and wrote and arranged the songs in a live rehearsal setting to truly create them together with instruments in our hands. Making music in 2024 has mostly turned into sitting in front of a computer, so we really put in effort to make music with no computers in sight until it was time to hit the studio with a fully-fleshed out arrangement. We tracked everything live as a band and left the takes as raw as we could. Our live show has always been what we’re most proud of, so we really just wanted to capture that in these recordings and not over complicate or overproduce anything. A touch more humanness, imperfectly perfect.”

Furthermore, the trio have also announced The Taking Shape Tour, which will see the band headlining shows across the U.S. this summer with direct support from Knox. The dates kick off at Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA on July 8 and run through early August [tour itinerary below]. Ticket presales begin tomorrow, May 14, with general on-sale starting this Friday, May 17 at 10am local. For presale access, tickets, and more information visit HERE.

The band’s forthcoming Bruises EP follows their critically acclaimed sophomore album, The Dark, which received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People and more. Fueled by the band’s infectious, unguarded, guitar-driven sound that first captivated fans on tryhard (which spawned early fan favorites “Daphne Blue” and “See Through”) and their self-titled debut album, The Dark boldly challenges the complexities of life, love and self-discovery, inviting listeners along for the ride. Initially teasing The Dark with singles “Told You So,” “What Am I Missing,” “Last Man In The World” and “See You Later,” the band truly set the stage for the emotionally-charged musical exploration heard across the project’s 11 tracks. While “Afraid of the Dark” encapsulates the core theme in the hook, “You’re the reason I’m afraid of the dark,” the album as a whole takes listeners on the rollercoaster of events that lead to the darkness. From the passionate pursuits for connection on “Novocaine,” “See You Later” and “Last Man In The World,” to the baggage unpacked on “Three Month Hangover”, “It’s You (It’s You),” and “Same Page,” the trio masterfully turn darkness into light by juxtaposing introspective lyricism with intoxicating melodies, pushing the boundaries of their already impressive discography.

The Band CAMINO’s The Taking Shape Tour (dates/venues below):

July 8 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

July 11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

July 12 - Costa Mesa, CA - Orange County Fair*

July 13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

July 15 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

July 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

July 18 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

July 19 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

July 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

July 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

July 25 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 26 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

July 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

July 29 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard

July 31 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

August 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

*Knox not providing support

About The Band CAMINO

The Band CAMINO knows what lever to pull in order to move you and—quite possibly—turn your mood around. The Nashville-based trio—Jeffery Jordan [vocals, guitar], Spencer Stewart [vocals, guitar], and Garrison Burgess [drums]—crafts guitar-driven anthems punctuated by pop palatability and unfiltered honesty, transforming emotional turbulence into stadium-size singalongs. The group has perfected a patented sound across releases such as the My Thoughts On You EP [2016], Heaven EP [2017], tryhard EP [2019], self-titled debut LP The BAND CAMINO [2021], and their sophomore LP The Dark [2023]. Among many fan favorites, “2 / 14” amassed 90 million streams followed by “See Through” with 67 million streams and “Daphne Blue” with 66 million streams. Taylor Swift touted them on her playlist, People predicted, “There is so much in store for this rising rock band,” and Billboard went as far as to christen them “Rock’s next big thing.” After nearing 1 billion total streams, selling out tours, and earning widespread critical acclaim from the likes of Associated Press, Billboard, People, Rolling Stone, and more, the group continues to captivate on their new Bruises EP, arriving this Friday, May 17 via Elektra.

Photo Credit: Brandon Beexum

