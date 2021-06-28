The Collection Shares New Song 'Loud'

Saxapahaw, NC indie-pop outfit, The Collection has released their latest single, "Loud" - a song written as both a witness and call to action surrounding the political unrest of late 2020 and early '21.

Under The Radar exclusively premiered the track last week calling it "forceful" and "passionate" and continued on to say "the band evokes shades of Mt. Joy, Lake Street Drive, and fun., but with a distinctly earthy musical twist."

Written by lead singer David Wimbish the track was inspired by the first major protest he attended in Raleigh, NC after the murder of George Floyd. "I watched as peaceful, angry protesters were cornered and attacked by the police. I was one of those maced in the face, alongside many," said Wimbish. "Over the next many months, I grew angrier and angrier watching white moderates and even "liberal" friends of mine argue over the validity of the protests - how they were being carried out, etc.. and it was astonishing to me - their refusal to lend their voice, to this very necessary movement."

The song began on a solo writing retreat Wimbish took to Woodstock, NY. "When I arrived at the cabin where I was staying I realized my guitar had cracked and sounded terrible! It was a day or two before the shop would open for the repair, so I created a little four-chord loop and beat on my iPhone and played it until this melody worked its way out." When he returned home with the iPhone demo the band grabbed onto the message and melody and flushed out the arrangement. For the mix, Wimbish once again tapped Stephen Price (Charlie Hunter, Chad Lawson) and Price's studio in High Point, NC for the session. "Loud" is band's second release in 2021 - having released "Blue Day" in late February.

The Collection Tour Dates:

July 9 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC

July 25 @ Wonderstruck Festival | Cleveland, OH

July 29 @ 24th Street Stage | Virginia Beach, VA

Aug 6 @ Live in the Sky | Nashville, TN

Nov 7-12 @ Rock Boat | Jamaica

Nov 18 @ Rockwood 2 | New York, NY

Nov 19 @ Haw River Ballroom | Saxapahaw, NC