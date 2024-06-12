The Chameleons Add More Dates to 'Strange Times' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riding on a crest of overwhelmingly positive reviews of their new single and video "WHERE ARE YOU?", UK's legendary post-punk band THE CHAMELEONS have added another leg of U.S. dates to their current tour celebrating their groundbreaking 1986 album Strange Times.



Currently journeying through the western half of the States (they band are playing Denver, Colorado's Oriental Theater tonight), the Fall leg of the tour will focus on the Midwest and Southeast dates, kicking off Oct. 18th at Chicago's Bottom Lounge.

Tour dates are:

Jun 11 Salt Lake City UT Urban Lounge Jun 12 Denver CO Oriental Theater Jun 13 Kansas City MO recordBar Jun 14 Dallas TX Sundown at The Granada Jun 15 Houston TX Dark Ceremony Festival Jun 17 El Paso TX Lowbrow Palace Jun 18 Albuquerque NM Launchpad Jun 19 Tucson AZ 191 Toole Jun 20 Phoenix AZ Last Exit Live Aug 8 Philadelphia PA Underground Arts Aug 9 New Haven CT Space Ballroom Aug 10 Boston MA The Sinclair Aug 12 Montreal QC Theatre Fairmount Aug 13 Toronto ON Opera House Aug 14 Buffalo NY Town Ballroom Aug 15 Pittsburgh PA Spirit Hall Aug 16 New York NY Webster Hall Aug 17 Washington DC Black Cat

NEW DATES: Oct 18 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge Oct 19 Detroit, MI Smalls Oct 20 Columbus, OH Skully’s Music Diner Oct 22 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl Oct 23 Birmingham, AL Saturn Oct 24 Greenville, SC Radio Room Oct 25 Winston-Salem, NC The Ramkat Oct 26 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club Oct 27 Tampa, FL The Orpheum Oct 28 W. Palm Beach, FL Respectable St. Oct 30 New Orleans, LA House of Blues Nov 6 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle

Celebrating their 1986 breakthrough album Strange Times, which spawned the singles “Tears” and the alt-rock club staple “Swamp Thing,” The Chameleons have been playing the album in its entirety, something that vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess ever thought he'd do. “I initially wasn’t a huge fan of album performance tours,” he admits. “I believed instead that they ought to have been confined to one-off, special events.” Marking the difference between the highly personal experience of enjoying an album alone with a “good pair of headphones” versus the collective social coming together at a concert, he muses that, in general, the track listing of an album doesn’t take into account a live show’s needs for crest and drama. “Performing Strange Times changed my mind,” he says. “For one thing, the album marked a significant evolution by the band both in its sound and the maturity of the writing. Secondly, it’s a challenging album to perform live and thus, it’s much more fun to play. When all is said and done, we look forward to recreating this particular album for our North American fans!”



Their new single "Where Are You?", their first new music in over 20 years, has generated lots of excitement on both sides of the Atlantic. The EP landed the band a spot in the Top Five of UK's Physical Singles chart - a first ever for the band. “It’s exciting to finally be putting out fresh Chameleons material for the first time in over twenty years, although initially I found it quite daunting,” he admits. Released via Metropolis Records in conjunction with Strange Times Entertainment, the EP was called "gorgeously loud post-punk goodness" by The Big Takeover and "as anthemic and hooky as you might expect... there’s real electricity in the recording" by Brooklyn Vegan.

EP Tracklisting

Where Are You? Endlessly Falling Forever

Long cited as a hugely influential act, having inspired the likes of (The) Verve, Oasis, White Lies, The Slow Readers Club, Interpol, The Killers and Editors, among countless others and known for their transformative musical catalog and intense and emotionally charged live performances, The Chameleons have created a legacy that extends beyond their four studio albums. Following their debut single “In Shreds” in 1982, the band released three seminal albums: the widely acclaimed Script of the Bridge (1983), cited by many sources as a masterpiece way ahead of its time, its follow-up What Does Anything Mean? Basically!’ (1984), Strange Times (1986), and Why Call It Anything? (2001).



The Chameleons are Reg Smithies (guitar), Mark Burgess (bass, vocals, lyrics), Stephen Rice (guitar), Danny Ashberry (keyboards), and Todd Demma (drums). Where Are You? was produced by Christophe Bride and The Chameleons and mastered by Guy Massey. It was released on May 24, 2024, via Metropolis Records in conjunction with Strange Times Entertainment.

Photo credit: Mick Peek

