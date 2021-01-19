The Brother Brothers Announce New Album 'Calla Lily' Today

Brooklyn's The Brother Brothers, whose debut album gained enthusiased nods from tastemakers including NPR, Billboard and Rolling Stone Country, are announcing their sophomore album CALLA LILLY today, coming on Compass Records April 16th. Lead single, "On the Road Again" sets the stage for the whole record and shows that the many comparisons to Simon and Garfunkel are apt with the immediate warmth of their immaculate harmonies. The album's lead single, "On the Road Again," sets mood of the album and showcases the brothers' warm, immediate harmonies. Ironically, the Moss brothers wrote "On The Road Again" - a quintessential road that explores the life of the touring musician and speaks to one's longing for the road - before the pandemic; it's a paean to the connection and company of that diasporic artist community forged across stages, festival grounds and long, winding roads. The music video for "On The Road Again" kicks off with the brothers leaving New York City in the tour van and features a convoy of whimsical animated creatures who are along for the ride, culminating in a cartoon concert along the Hudson River.

David Moss says of the track: "There's no denying that life in motion can leave a person lonesome or aimless, but so can sitting still. The same part of our beings that gets homesick aches for life on the road. This song's an exploration of that duality - a celebration and a lamentation in one."

The Brother Brothers' first full-length release transcended genres, drawing acclaim from press as well as fervent attention from playlists like Spotify's Fresh Folk, Infinite Acoustic, and Front Porch, Amazon's Brushland and YouTube's Coffee Shop Blend. The band spent the bulk of their time following their debut on the road, including runs with Folk Music Awards' Artist of the Year I'm With Her, Mipso and Dead Horses in addition to extensive headlining runs. The Brother Brothers saw sold-out venues in Los Angeles, Chicago and London among others, and made pivotal appearances at NPR's Mountain Stage, SXSW, and Nelsonville Music Festival.

CALLA LILLY was produced and mixed by Grammy-nominated Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Vance Joy) at Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, Washington and mastered by Grammy-nominated Phillip Shaw Bova (Andy Shauf, Father John Misty).

