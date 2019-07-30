The Body Announce U.S. Fall Dates, Celebrating 20th Anniversary

Following an extensive European tour with Full of Hell and Black To Commthis summer, The Body will be touring throughout the U.S. this fall. The fall shows include special collaborative sets with the Assembly of Light Choir and appearances at Denver Hex Festival as well as Basilica Soundscape 2019. The tour is part of The Body's celebration of their 20th anniversary, with more news to come soon.



Absolutely no one makes music like The Body. With each release, the duo of Lee Buford and Chip King continue to defy the constraints of what it means to be a "heavy" band, seamlessly combining composition or production approaches from hip hop, pop, classical, as well as rock and electronica resulting in a rich and utterly singular sound. Equally at home on festival stages, art spaces, or in DIY basements, they transcend musical boundaries. Their ambitious creativity shapes their bleak worldview into propulsive, affecting, and even danceable music, often drenched in distortion. The duo's 2018 album I Have Fought Against It, But I Can't Any Longer proves how truly adventurous and diverse a creative force The Body has become. The Body continue to push the boundaries and definition of what is heavy music, their ingenuity unparalleled.

The Body US tour:



Sep. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge [tickets]

Sep. 6 - Denver, CO - Denver Hex Festival [tickets]

Sep. 7 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room [tickets]

Sep. 9 - McKees Rocks, PA - Black Forge Coffee House 2 [tickets]

Sep. 13 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre + [tickets]

Sep. 14 - Hudson, NY - Basilica Soundscape 2019 + [tickets]

Sep. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House + [tickets]

Sep. 21 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club # [tickets]

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie [tickets]

Oct. 24 - Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery [tickets]

Oct. 25 - Raleigh, NC - Kings [tickets]

Oct. 26 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor [tickets]

Oct. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Food Court [tickets]

Oct. 30 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Cafe [tickets]

Nov. 3 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's [tickets]

Nov. 5 - Boise, ID - Neurolux [tickets]



+ w/ The Assembly of Light Choir

# w/ Falls of Rauros

Photo by Sam Gehrke





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You