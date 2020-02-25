The Bobby Lees Share New Single from 'Skin Suit'

The Bobby Lees' new record Skin Suit was produced by underground punk legend Jon Spencer of the Blues Explosion and will be released on Alive Naturalsound Records on May 8th.



The Bobby Lees are a young bone-shaking Garage Rock band out of Woodstock, NY. In the past year they've played with The Chats, Future Islands, Boss Hog, Daddy Long Legs, Shannon & The Clams and Murphy's Law. They will be on tour in the US and Europe throughout 2020. Their sound mixes classic garage-punk hits with raw and emotive storytelling.



Audiotox UK states "Their raw and unapologetic energy promises to make you feel alive." Listen to them and see for yourself.

The Bobby Lees are:

Sam Quartin - Vocals/Guitar

Kendall Wind - Bass

Macky Bowman - Drums

Nick Casa - Guitar

THE BOBBY LEES 2020 TOUR DATES:

3/13 CLEVELAND, OH - Mahall's Locker Room

3/14 LOUISVILLE, KY - Rockerbuilt

3/18 AUSTIN, TX SXSW - Kick Butt Coffee Showcase

3/19 AUSTIN, TX SXSW - Live at Radio Milk (White Denim Studio) 8PM Showcase

3/20 AUSTIN, TX SXSW Brooklyn Block Party @ The Electric Church

3/20 AUSTIN, TX SXSW Bird Barn Showcase - SPIDER HOUSE BALLROOM

3/22 AUSTIN, TX SXSW BURGER MANIA lX Showcase - 3:30PM HOTEL VEGAS

3/22 AUSTIN, TX SXSW Chili Dog Fest

3/25 NEW ORLEANS, LA - Hi Ho Lounge

3/26 ORLANDO, FL - Will's Pub

3/27 TAMPA, FL - Hooch & Hive

4/2 ATLANTA, GA - The Earl

4/3 CHARLOTTE, NC - Snug Harbor

4/4 PITTSBURGH, PA - Gooskis

4/11 CANTON, NY - St. Lawrence University Java Barn

5/8 WOODSTOCK, NY - The Colony Record Release Show

5/21 COLUMBUS, OH - Ace of Cups

5/22 CHICAGO, IL - Schubas Tavern

5/23 MADISON, WI - Mickey's Tavern

5/24 OMAHA, NE - Lookout Lounge

5/26 SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Urban Lounge

5/28 SEATTLE, WA - Belltown Yacht Club

6/4 LOS ANGELES. CA - The Hi Hat

6/5 SAN DIEGO, CA - Til-Two Club

6/7 PHOENIX, AZ - Quail Lounge

6/12 DALLAS. TX - Double Wide Bar

6/27 MUDDY ROOTS FESTIVAL EUROPE - Belgium

7/3 MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - Secret Plac TAF

7/17 BUFFALO, NY - Mohawk Place

7/31 ROCHESTER, NY - Lux

9/3-9/6 MUDDY ROOTS FESTIVAL - Cookeville, TN

[more dates to announced soon]





