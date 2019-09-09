The Black Madonna Announces 2019 North American Tour Dates

Today, The Black Madonna announces her 2019 US tour that will bring her legendary headlining DJ sets back to the United States for the first time since her 2018 US run. The tour starts this coming Friday with major dates in cities like NYC, Miami, Chicago at venues such as Knockdown Center (alongside LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy), Space and Smartbar. In addition to her normal tour dates, a special edition of TBM's We Still Believe party is set to take the event out of the warehouse and into the street with a one off event to be held in the heart of Chinatown, Los Angeles on September 21st.

The Black Madonna has used her grit and talent to propel herself into a world that not long ago would have rejected someone outside of its conventions. Marea continues to support more marginalized voices represented in the electronic music scene, unafraid to vocalise her political and social views, ultimately working to help diversify the community. Her tour dates and We Still Believe events are celebratory, inclusive spaces in which various genres of electronic music are acknowledged, with performers & fans all part of a truly engaging and welcoming event.

US Tour Dates

9/13 - Knockdown Center - Queens, NY - w/ James Murphy

9/14 - Space - Miami, FL - w/ Tiga, + one more TBA

9/20 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

9/21 - We Still Believe Chinatown - Los Angeles, CA w/ Mike Servito of The Bunker

9/22 - Phoenix Hotel & Pool - San Francisco, CA

9/27 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C. - A part of Blisspop Disco Fest

9/28 - Smartbar - Chicago, IL

Photo Credit: Donald Trump Eastman / Love Image





