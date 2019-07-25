Tegan and Sara's New Single I'LL BE BACK SOMEDAY Is Out Now

Today, as the pre-order launched for their new album, Hey, I'm Just Like You (Sire), Tegan and Sara shared the first single, "I'll Be Back Someday," an infectious track with an indelible chorus that bristles with punk rock fervor.

Those four words - I'll be back someday - also reverberate as a hint of the full-circle nature of their ninth studio album. While revisiting their teen years for their first memoir, High School - which will be published by MCD X FSG (USA) in hardcover, ebook and audiobook on September 24 - Tegan and Sara discovered two cassette tapes containing their very first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17. With Hey, I'm Just Like You, set for release on September 27, Tegan and Sara return to the songs contained on those 1990s cassettes and reinvent them.

Listen to "I'll Be Back Someday" HERE. Sara directed and created the illustrations for the lyric video, which can be viewed here:

Hey, I'm Just Like You recasts Tegan and Sara's remarkable innate songwriting talents as teenagers and allows these previously unreleased songs to benefit from the studio expertise they have gained in the past two decades as professional musicians. The album was recorded in Vancouver, BC in the spring of 2019 with an all-female team, helmed by producer Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Broods).

Sara, recalling a pivotal moment in their lives, says, "We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one. Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other's rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand. Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings." "I'll Be Back Someday" dates from this period.

Fans who pre-order Hey, I'm Just Like You in digital format will instantly receive "I'll Be Back Someday." Watch the album trailer HERE. See below for track listing.

Tegan and Sara will bring the album and the book to life with an acoustic, interactive tour. Tickets for the North American headline run go on sale tomorrow, July 26, at teganandsara.com. One dollar from every ticket sold on the tour will benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for LGBTQ girls and women.

Like their very first tours in the late 90s, the Hey, I'm Just Like You Tour will feature Tegan and Saraalone on stage. However, this will be a multi-dimensional show unlike anything they have ever done. They will read and relive stories from High School, perform songs from Hey, I'm Just Like You plus classic songs from throughout their career, and comb through archival video footage from their teen years. Through the lens of their own experiences, Tegan and Sara will celebrate all that is uniquely challenging about being a teenager - that short and singular span of years when the future seems wondrously, enticingly possible.

The shows will take place at intimate venues such as the MurMrr Theatre in Brooklyn, NY (September 24), Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre (September 28) and the Bella Concert Hall in Calgary (October 10). Tegan and Sara will partner with local independent bookstores in every city on the tour. See below for itinerary.

Tegan and Sara - Hey, I'm Just Like You Tour

9/24 - Brooklyn, NY - MurMrr Theatre**

9/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre**

9/30 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre**

10/1 - San Francisco, CA - Sydney Goldstein Theater**

10/3 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater**

10/4 - Seattle, WA - Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall (early & late shows)**

10/5 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/9 - Edmonton, AB - Myer Orowitz Theatre

10/10 - Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall (early & late shows)

10/12 - Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre

10/13 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

10/15 - Evanston, IL - Northwestern University - Cahn Auditorium

10/16 - Columbus, OH - Lincoln Theatre

10/17 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 - Toronto, ON - Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

10/22 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/23 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

10/25 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre

10/26 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10/27 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

10/29 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

10/30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11/1 - Austin, TX - State Theatre (early & late shows)

**Purchase of any show ticket in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle includes one copy of Tegan and Sara's High School memoir, supplied by local independent bookstores they have partnered with to celebrate the release of the book.

Hey, I'm Just Like You - Track Listing

1. Hold My Breath Until I Die

2. Hey, I'm Just Like You

3. I'll Be Back Someday

4. Don't Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)

5. Hello, I'm Right Here

6. I Don't Owe You Anything

7. I Know I'm Not The Only One

8. Please Help Me

9. Keep Them Close Cause They Will f You Too

10. We Don't Have Fun When We're Together Anymore

11. You Go Away And I Don't Mind

12. All I Have To Give The World Is Me

About High School

Named a most anticipated book of fall by O, the Oprah Magazine, Publishers Weekly, and Entertainment Weekly, High School is the revelatory and unique coming-of-age story of Sara and Tegan Quin, identical twins from Calgary, Alberta, who grew up at the height of grunge and rave culture in the nineties, well before they became the celebrated musicians and global LGBTQ icons we know today. While grappling with their identity and sexuality, often alone, they also faced academic meltdown, their parents' divorce, and the looming pressure of what might come after high school. Written in alternating chapters from both Tegan's and Sara's points of view, the book is a raw account of the drugs, alcohol, love, music, and friendship they explored in their formative years. A transcendent story of first loves and first songs, High School captures the tangle of discordant and parallel memories of two sisters who grew up in distinct ways even as they lived just down the hall from each another.

Tegan and Sara have released eight studio albums and sold well over one million records, earning seven Gold certifications and one Double Platinum certification in the process. They have performed on some of the world's biggest stages, from Coachella to the Academy Awards and been recognized with three Juno Awards, a GRAMMY® nomination, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award. In 2016, they created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for LGBTQ girls and women. Learn more about the Tegan and Sara Foundation HERE.





