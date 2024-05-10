Ian Flanigan's New Single 'I Don't Smoke' Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan’s new single “I Don’t Smoke” is available now.

Initially recorded by Lee Brice, featuring Warren Haynes, Flanigan always related to the song and its lyrics. Written by Lee Brice, Jon Stone, Billy Montana, and John Bohlinger, "I Don’t Smoke" also features the top musicians in Nashville including Gordon Mote (piano), Willie B. Barthel (drums), Jay White (bass), Jerry McPherson and Colin Wells (electric guitar), Jon Stone (acoustic guitar), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), and Aubrey Haynie (fiddle, mandolin). “I Don’t Smoke” is the second single from Flanigan’s upcoming album, due this fall. The single was also premiered by RFD-TV.

"I Don’t Smoke" is one of my favorite songs on this record," shares Flanigan. "Originally cut by Lee Brice and Warren Haynes, who are two of the greatest. I wanted to do my version of it on this record. I haven't had a drink in nine years now, and this is one of the only songs out there saying "I don't drink" and "I don't smoke," while still sounding like a party!"

Never one to sit still, Flanigan will be one of the featured artists at the 2024 Buckle & Boots Festival in Manchester, UK, which includes Heartwreckers, The Country Orchestra, Maggie Baugh, Dan Smalley, Jon Stone, Emilia Quinn, Canaan Cox, First Time Flyers, Matt Hodges, Luke Flear, Taylor Moss, and more. The festival is hosted by Jeremy McComb and takes place May 23-26. The full lineup and schedule can be found HERE.



As featured in a People.com exclusive, Flanigan recently married his new bride, Kelsey Charles, at the 4 Eagle Ranch in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on February 29. The couple shared their day with a small, private ceremony at the same music venue where they first met.



"We opted to go back to Beaver Creek and create the ultimate full-circle moment by exchanging our vows in the same place we met," he says, adding that the couple's wedding day was "nothing short of perfect."



Flanigan has consistently released fan-favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Last Name On It,” and “Under A Southern Sky,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well. Recently featured by People, Fox News, Cowboys & Indians, Music Mayhem, American Songwriter, Sounds Like Nashville, The Music Universe, KTLA, CMT, Whiskey Riff, and more, Flanigan continues to relate to everyone he encounters, one listener at a time.

About Ian Flanigan:

Slow, stoic, southern grace is how Ian can be accurately described. He is humble yet focused, peaceful but engaged, and undisputedly talented. For the last decade, he has toured his distinct voice and evocative lyrics across America, with a country sound reminiscent of Joe Cocker and Chris Stapleton.



Ian found fame by becoming Blake Shelton’s finalist on NBC’s The Voice, where he was dubbed a “once-in-a-lifetime vocalist” by Shelton. Since that time, he has released an album with chart-topping singles (“Grow Up” reached #5 on the US iTunes sales chart), extensively toured with the likes of Trace Adkins and Chris Janson, and will release his sophomore album, with more singles and videos being released throughout the summer. He has been featured on CMT, RFD-TV, Fox News, American Songwriter, Whiskey Riff, The Music Universe, Country Now, Everything Nash, Entertainment Tonight, People Magazine, USA Today, Yahoo News, and The Wrap.



Flanigan represents Taylor Guitars, Lucchese, KICKER AUDIO, and Suerte Tequila as a brand ambassador, gains exposure as a Reviver Publishing writer in Nashville, and released his debut album Strong in 2022 on Reviver Records. His new album is set to release in 2024.

