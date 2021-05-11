Tee Grizzley Releases Music Video for 'Built To Last'

Today, rapper Tee Grizzley releases the music video for "Built To Last" from his album Built For Whatever released on Friday.

On "Built To Last" Tee's knack for storytelling is on full display as he details the birth of his son, his brother going to jail, and the obstacles he has faced and overcome. Staying in line with the album title Tee stands true that in life no only is he built for whatever but he's also built to last.

For his virtual album release party, Tee held the first ever release party via Grand Theft Auto.

Streamed live on Twitch, Tee was joined by over 30,000 fans for the virtual gathering where he previewed the album and interacted with his fans in his own personalized "Grizzley World".

