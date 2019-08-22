Taylor Swift and Apple Announce 'Music Lab: Remix Taylor Swift'

Taylor Swift and Apple today officially announced Music Lab: Remix Taylor Swift where fans around the world are invited to visit their local Apple Store and learn how to create their own unique remix of Taylor's global hit, "You Need To Calm Down." This special Music Lab: Remix launches on the heels of the artists official release of her highly anticipated 7th studio album Lover, which has already broken several Apple Music pre-add records including most day-1 pre-adds of an album by a female artist, most day-1 pre-adds of a pop album and it is now officially the most pre-added pop album of all time!

Apple's new Music Lab: Remix is a series of sessions featuring today's best and brightest artists where fans learn how to deconstruct hit songs, receive firsthand encouragement and inspiration from the people who wrote those songs and then create their own, unique versions using GarageBand, Apple's music creation app, on iPhone. During these sessions, customers experience how the power of iPhone combined with GarageBand's easy to use interface provides them with all the tools they need to make music right in the palm of their hand. Whether they are GarageBand masters or just trying it first time, Music Lab: Remix offers something for everyone.

Customers can register to attend Music Lab: Remix Taylor Swift starting today. Please visit Apple.com/Today for more information and to register for a session.





