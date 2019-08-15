Taylor Swift Will Debut New Song & Answer Fan Questions On YouTube

According to Variety, Taylor Swift has partnered with YouTube Originals to livestream a new song from her upcoming album, "Lover," on Thursday, August 22. at 5:00 pm ET. She will also answer fan questions and discuss her new fashion line with Stella McCartney. Fans will be able to submit questions in the comment section.

The music video for "Lover" will premiere just after the livestream finishes at 5:30 pm ET. The whole album drops Friday, August 23.

"This has one of my favorite [song] bridges," she said in an interview with Vogue. "I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City." The song goes: "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue/ All's well that ends well to end up with you."

"There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," she said. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."

Swift stars in the upcoming movie musical CATS as Bombalurina.

Read the original story on Variety.





