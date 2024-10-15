Taylor Swift Releasing Official Eras Tour Book With Target

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Taylor Swift will be releasing a book to commemorate her record-breaking Eras Tour, which will soon begin its final leg before concluding in December. The superstar announced the news on her Instagram.

In the post, Swift said that she wanted to "commemorate the memories we made together in a special way" with the release of the book. The hardcover book features over 500 images, including never-before-seen performance photos from every era as well as exclusive rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes images of instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches used throughout the tour. The book also includes personal reflections and notes written by Taylor herself about her experience on the tour. The book will retail for $39.99.

Swift also revealed that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology will be coming to vinyl and CD for the first time and will only be available at Target for $17.99 and $59.99, respectively. The vinyl album includes four marbled, translucent discs and is accompanied by a never-before-seen 12 by 12 inch poster of Taylor. Both vinyl and CD feature 35 tracks, including four bonus acoustic songs. The record and the book will both hit shelves on November 29th.

About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 12 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 29 Billboard Music Awards; 23 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. The concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version" the theatrical release became the highest grossing concert film of all time.

Photo Courtesy of Target

