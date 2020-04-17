Taylor Swift Postpones 2020 Stadium Tour Dates

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to share that she will postponing her 2020 tour dates.

In the Tweet, Swift shared a photo statement with the caption, "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

Swift's attached statement read, "Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community, and the safety and well-being of fans should always be the top priority," read the statement from Swift's camp. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year."

"The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year," the statement says. "Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders."

The statement continued, "For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms. Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one. For currently available information on all other performance dates, please visit taylorswift.com. Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future."

The scheduled dates that were canceled were July 25-26 in Inglewood, California, July 31-August 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and July 18-19 in Brazil.

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. Ill see you on stage as soon as I can but right now whats important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020





