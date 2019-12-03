Tayla Parx Unveils The 'We Need To Talk Tour'

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated recording artist Tayla Parx has announced plans for her first ever U.S. headline tour. The "We Need To Talk Tour" gets underway on January 31st in Dallas, TX and continues through February 13th. All tickets on sale on December 6th at 10 am local. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.taylaparx.com/tour.

The "We Need To Talk Tour" announcement follows the recent release of Parx's genre-busting new single, "Fight (Feat. Florida Georgia Line)," available for download HERE.

As its name suggests, the upcoming headline tour celebrates Parx's acclaimed new album, We Need To Talk, available now via Tayla Made/Atlantic at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly for possessing "equal parts swagger and vulnerability," the album includes an array of acclaimed tracks including "Rebound (Feat. Joey Bada$$)," "Me Vs. Us," "Slow Dancing," and the hit single, "I Want You," all joined by companion visuals streaming now at Parx's official YouTube channel.

Named among Okayplayer's "Ten Black Female Songwriters You Should Know," Tayla Parx is a multi-talented sensation known for writing and co-writing multi-platinum tracks for such superstars as Ariana Grande (including the #1 blockbusters, "thank u, next" and "7 Rings"), Panic! At The Disco, Janelle Monáe, Alicia Keys, Fifth Harmony, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, The Internet, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Christina Aguilera, Red Velvet, Prince Royce, and Demi Lovato, among others. Indeed, her songs have earned more than 2 billion streams thus far, with her own 2017 mixtape now boasting over 25 million global streams and counting.

A 2019 GRAMMY® Award nominee for her contributions to Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer and the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous top 10 songs - Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" and "thank u, next" and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes" - in the Billboard "Hot 100" since 2014, Parx has received a remarkable range of press coverage throughout her busy career, with profiles and features in such high profile publications as Vogue, Billboard, NYLON, High Snobiety, and more.

As if all that weren't enough, Parx - who earlier this year traveled North America as special guest on Lizzo's blockbuster "Cuz I Love You Tour" and Anderson .Paak's "ABC Tour" - recently launched Burnout, a landmark new songwriting camp with the important aim of fostering perspective, balance, and self-care for creative artists. The premiere Burnout camp was held in Brooklyn, NY this past October, with further camps planned for London, Los Angeles, Nashville, Stockholm, Toronto, and Seoul in the coming months. For additional information, please visit https://twitter.com/blazingburnout.

WE N*E*R*D TO TALK NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

31-Jan Dallas, TX Cambridge Room @ HOB

1-Feb Houston, TX Bronze Peacock @ HOB

3-Feb Atlanta, GA Purgatory @ Masquerade

6-Feb New York, NY Baby's All Right

8-Feb Toronto, ON Baby G

9-Feb Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

12-Feb San Francisco, CA Café du Nord

13-Feb Los Angeles, CA The Mint





