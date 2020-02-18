Tailgate Fest Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Dierks Bentley and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Southern California's most epic party returns for its third year, and now at the most on-brand venue yet: the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. Tailgate Fest has gained cult status and been dubbed "SoCal's Newest FOMO Festival" from being the only fest in the world where the tailgating doesn't stop when the show starts. And now neither does the pool party. For an extra special and unique experience, check out the 'Boots and Bikinis' mega pool party that puts you close enough to the stage that you could splash the artists.

Moving to Fontana's Auto Club Speedway (45 minutes outside Los Angeles), is a move that responds to the explosive growth and space needed for this first of its kind type of festival experience. Festival goers will have even more land to set up that perfect base camp than last year. Tailgate Fest is pleased to reveal their third year line up, which include certified platinum artist Dierks Bentley and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lynyrd Skynyrd who are headlining, with Billy Currington, Justin Moore, Carly Pearce, A Thousand Horses, Logan Mize, Ross Ellis, and R&B icons, TLC, making up the list. Attendees will enjoy two days of nonstop entertainment between August 15-16. They may enjoy from the comfort of their own truck-side havens, side-stage at the 'Boots and Bikinis' mega pool party, which is back and taking on a life of it's own as the fan favorite of the 2019 festival, or even stage front like typical concert experiences. This is the festival made by the fans for the fans and caters to the experience the fan wants to curate. Tailgate Fest has even added "Pre-Packed Tailgate Packages" for this years event to answer the call for those who want to tailgate, but don't want to shop and prep. Centered around the unanimous sentiment that tailgaters don't want to pack up the party, Tailgate Fest brings the stages truck-side and aims to bridge the gap between celebration and comfort. But Tailgate Fest doesn't want you to stress if you don't have a tailgating setup! There are also traditional concert tickets for sale as well.

"One of the best parts of Tailgate, and also most unique, is that it compels people to engage in a visceral social interaction which has become harder and harder to find. Even our artists walk around and grab beers and pop in to see the action, which is pretty unheard of at most festivals. It's becoming such a community of camaraderie based around the love of music, tailgating and camping culture, summer, love and fun," said Tailgate Fest creator Melissa Carbone.

Passes are available now on the Tailgate Fest website (latailgatefest.com). General admission two-day passes are currently $99 while VIP passes for the weekend are $329 and include amenities like viewing decks, premium bathrooms, private lounges, early entry, and entry to 'Boots and Bikinis'. The Super VIP Pass is also available for $599 and includes all VIP amenities in addition to elevated access to the stage-side swimming pool and special platform, exclusive private performances and parties, bottle service, and more. RV camping upgrades are available for purchase as well. For the ultimate tailgating experience, you can reserve your very own fully-stocked, private Airstream! The 'Hicksville USA Trailer Park' package also includes Ten Ultimate VIP passes, catered BBQ lunches, snacks and beer, the 'Boots & Bikinis' mega pool party VIP treatment, meet & greet with the artists of your choice, backstage and on-stage viewing, and much more for only $9,999. There are a limited number available of this once in a concert lifetime package, so act now!

Yeah, this summer is going to rock.

Join the conversation! See why #TailgateNation has made #BestWeekendOfMyLife the trending hashtag of the festival (Facebook: TailgateFest |Insta: @Tailgatefest |Twitter: Tailgate_fest)

For more information on Tailgate Fest, or to purchase tickets, visit: https://latailgatefest.com





