TRICKY Launches North American Tour Starting 9/18 at Riot Fest
Mitch Sanders and Marta Zlakowska will join Tricky on all dates, with Zlakowska serving as opening act.
Tricky is launching his first North American tour in eight years, beginning September 18th at Riot Fest in Chicago, following sold-out UK and European tours and select shows this summer.
Mitch Sanders and longtime collaborator and solo artist Marta Zlakowska, who feature on the new album, Different When It's Silent, will be joining Tricky on all dates, with Zlakowska also serving as the opening act. Tickets are available from venues and on the Tricky website.
Different When It's Silent, Tricky's critically-acclaimed 15th studio album and first full-length release under his own name in six years, was released July 17th via his own label, False Idols. Recorded between his home in France and sessions in Bristol, the album reconnects with the distinctive sonic language that has defined Tricky's work since his groundbreaking debut, Maxinquaye.
The album showcases Bristol vocalist Mitch Sanders, whose voice features prominently throughout. Sharing a similar background to Tricky, Sanders brings a sense of community to the record through their shared Bristol roots. Across fourteen tracks, Tricky moves fluidly between skeletal blues, distorted guitars, stark hip-hop rhythms and electronics.
North American Tour Dates
September
18th - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest (3.15pm - 4.00pm / Rebel Stage)
20th - Dallas, TX - Trees
21st - Austin, TX - Mohawk
23rd - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
24th - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
26th - San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival
28th - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT
29th - Vancouver, B.C - Hollywood Theatre SOLD OUT
30th - Seattle, WA - Neumos SOLD OUT
October
2nd - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth
4th - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater SOLD OUT
6th - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
8th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT
9th - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD SOLD OUT
11th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
12th - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair SOLD OUT
13th - Washington, D.C - Lincoln Theatre
15th - Atlanta, GA.- The Loft at Center Stage
16th - Miami, FL - III Points Festival
Different When It's Silent is out now via False Idols.
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick
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