 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

TRICKY Launches North American Tour Starting 9/18 at Riot Fest

Mitch Sanders and Marta Zlakowska will join Tricky on all dates, with Zlakowska serving as opening act.

By:
TRICKY Launches North American Tour Starting 9/18 at Riot Fest

Tricky is launching his first North American tour in eight years, beginning September 18th at Riot Fest in Chicago, following sold-out UK and European tours and select shows this summer.

Mitch Sanders and longtime collaborator and solo artist Marta Zlakowska, who feature on the new album, Different When It's Silent, will be joining Tricky on all dates, with Zlakowska also serving as the opening act. Tickets are available from venues and on the Tricky website.

Different When It's Silent, Tricky's critically-acclaimed 15th studio album and first full-length release under his own name in six years, was released July 17th via his own label, False Idols. Recorded between his home in France and sessions in Bristol, the album reconnects with the distinctive sonic language that has defined Tricky's work since his groundbreaking debut, Maxinquaye.

The album showcases Bristol vocalist Mitch Sanders, whose voice features prominently throughout. Sharing a similar background to Tricky, Sanders brings a sense of community to the record through their shared Bristol roots. Across fourteen tracks, Tricky moves fluidly between skeletal blues, distorted guitars, stark hip-hop rhythms and electronics.

North American Tour Dates

September

18th - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest (3.15pm - 4.00pm / Rebel Stage)

20th - Dallas, TX - Trees

21st - Austin, TX - Mohawk

23rd - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

24th - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

26th - San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival

28th - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT

29th - Vancouver, B.C - Hollywood Theatre SOLD OUT

30th - Seattle, WA - Neumos SOLD OUT

October

2nd - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth

4th - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater SOLD OUT

6th - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

8th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

9th - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD SOLD OUT

11th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

12th - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair SOLD OUT

13th - Washington, D.C - Lincoln Theatre

15th - Atlanta, GA.- The Loft at Center Stage

16th - Miami, FL - III Points Festival

Different When It's Silent is out now via False Idols.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick


Photo Credit: Steve Gullick
Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Photos: Tricky's First North American Tour in 8 Years to Launch Sept. 18
8/11/2026
JoJo to Launch THE HIGH ROAD TOUR: 20 YEARS UNPLUGGED in November
JoJo to Launch THE HIGH ROAD TOUR: 20 YEARS UNPLUGGED in November
9/14/2026
BROOKS & DUNN to Receive 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
BROOKS & DUNN to Receive 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
9/14/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets