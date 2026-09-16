TRICKY Launches North American Tour Starting 9/18 at Riot Fest

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tricky is launching his first North American tour in eight years, beginning September 18th at Riot Fest in Chicago, following sold-out UK and European tours and select shows this summer.

Mitch Sanders and longtime collaborator and solo artist Marta Zlakowska, who feature on the new album, Different When It's Silent, will be joining Tricky on all dates, with Zlakowska also serving as the opening act. Tickets are available from venues and on the Tricky website.

Different When It's Silent, Tricky's critically-acclaimed 15th studio album and first full-length release under his own name in six years, was released July 17th via his own label, False Idols. Recorded between his home in France and sessions in Bristol, the album reconnects with the distinctive sonic language that has defined Tricky's work since his groundbreaking debut, Maxinquaye.

The album showcases Bristol vocalist Mitch Sanders, whose voice features prominently throughout. Sharing a similar background to Tricky, Sanders brings a sense of community to the record through their shared Bristol roots. Across fourteen tracks, Tricky moves fluidly between skeletal blues, distorted guitars, stark hip-hop rhythms and electronics.

North American Tour Dates

September

18th - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest (3.15pm - 4.00pm / Rebel Stage)

20th - Dallas, TX - Trees

21st - Austin, TX - Mohawk

23rd - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

24th - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

26th - San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival

28th - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT

29th - Vancouver, B.C - Hollywood Theatre SOLD OUT

30th - Seattle, WA - Neumos SOLD OUT

October

2nd - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth

4th - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater SOLD OUT

6th - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

8th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

9th - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD SOLD OUT

11th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

12th - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair SOLD OUT

13th - Washington, D.C - Lincoln Theatre

15th - Atlanta, GA.- The Loft at Center Stage

16th - Miami, FL - III Points Festival

Different When It's Silent is out now via False Idols.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick



Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 11 Hrs 57 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link