Photos: Tricky's First North American Tour in 8 Years to Launch Sept. 18

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Tricky is set to begin his first North American tour in eight years on September 18 at Riot Fest in Chicago, following the release of his new album, DIFFERENT WHEN IT'S SILENT, out now via his label False Idols. The tour extends into December with dates across the United States, Canada, Chile and Argentina.





Different When It's Silent, Tricky's critically-acclaimed 15th studio album and first full-length release under his own name in six years, is out now via his own label, False Idols. Recorded between his home in France and sessions in Bristol, the album reconnects with the distinctive sonic language that has defined Tricky's work since his groundbreaking debut, Maxinquaye.

The new album showcases Bristol vocalist Mitch Sanders, whose voice features prominently throughout. Sharing a similar background to Tricky, Sanders brings a sense of community to the record through their shared Bristol roots. Across fourteen tracks, Tricky moves fluidly between skeletal blues, distorted guitars, stark hip-hop rhythms and electronics. Described by Pitchfork as 'the Tricky sound canonized' and Uncut as 'one of Tricky's finest', Different When It's Silent is a collision of reflection and restless experimentation, reconnecting Tricky with the sound and instinct that made him one of the most distinctive voices in modern music.

Following UK and European tours, plus select shows this summer, Tricky embarks on his first North American tour in eight years, beginning September 18th at Riot Fest. Mitch Sanders and longtime-collaborator, Marta Zlakowska, who also features on the album, will be joining Tricky on all dates. Tickets are available from the venues and on the Tricky website.

Tour Dates

August 23rd - Brecon Beacons, UK - Green Man Festival

August 29th - Bristol, UK - Forwards Festival

September 2nd - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kably's

September 3rd - Riga, Latvia - Spelet Concert Hall

September 4th - Narva, Estonia - Station Narva Festival

September 18th - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

September 20th - Dallas, TX - Trees

September 21st - Austin, TX - Mohawk

September 23rd - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

September 24th - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

September 26th - San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival

September 28th - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

September 29th - Vancouver, B.C - Hollywood Theatre

September 30th - Seattle, WA - Neumos

October 2nd - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth

October 4th - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

October 6th - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

October 8th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

October 9th - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

October 11th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

October 12th - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

October 13th - Washington, D.C - Lincoln Theatre

October 15th - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

October 16th - Miami, FL - III Points Festival

November 28th - Santiago, Chile - Fauna Primavera

December 1st - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Mandarine Park (with New Order)

Different When It's Silent is out now via False Idols.

DIFFERENT WHEN IT'S SILENT marks Tricky's 15th studio album and his first full-length release under his own name in six years, recorded between France and Bristol. Bristol vocalist Mitch Sanders appears throughout the record and will join Tricky on tour dates alongside longtime collaborator Marta Zlakowska, who also features on the album.

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