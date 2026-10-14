TOPHOUSE to Release THE BIGGER PICTURE Album

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Celebrated indie-folk quartet TopHouse announces the long-awaited release of their forthcoming album The Bigger Picture, out February 12th (Thirty Tigers). The new set documents a band evolving and experimenting, while staying true to who they are and what their passionate fanbase loves about the multi-talented group.

Their new track 'Winter' offers a prime example of how the quartet thoughtfully balances their evolution with familiarity as the narrator contemplates the inevitability of change through the cycles of the seasons.

With their DIY ethos, the Montana-bred, Nashville-based band built its career one show and one fan at a time. In the six years since TopHouse independently released their 2021 album Snapshot during the pandemic, much has transpired. They initially took on the task of booking their own shows anywhere they could play and began developing a loyal following. Live performance videos began attracting a larger audience as word spread and fans started traveling to see them, a community began to take shape. Then came sold-out venues, a Grand Ole Opry debut, two acclaimed EPs (2024's Theory and Practice), weddings, babies, internal changes and much more. All of it has led to The Bigger Picture, not just an album, but a perspective.

Across 13 songs, TopHouse broadens their sonic palette with expansive arrangements, layered textures, pop sensibilities and adventurous production while retaining the intricate musicianship, pensive songwriting, soaring vocal harmonies and folk foundation that have always been central to their identity.

Released earlier this year, 'Deathbed' transforms a meditation on mortality and what matters most into an infectious, pulsating, melody-rich performance. 'LOST' captures the claustrophobia of suburban life, daily obligations and the repetitive cycle of deadlines and to-do lists, with Grammy Award-winner Molly Tuttle contributing guitar and vocals. The stunning 'Morning Cup of Coffee' strips back the production to reveal the band's acoustic roots with intimate vocals and harmony-rich choruses, reminiscent of the 1970s Laurel Canyon sound.

The Bigger Picture was produced by TopHouse. The band features Joe Larson (lead vocals/guitar), Jesse Davis (guitar, mandolin), William Cook (violin) and Andy Lafave (piano). On the road, Eli Isbell (piano) seamlessly fills in for LaFave who is no longer able to tour due to an injury and family obligation.

TopHouse has never been interested in fitting neatly into a single category. Instead they draw naturally from folk, rock, pop and Celtic traditions while emphasizing musicianship, preserving the warmth, spontaneity, human connection and a touch of playfulness that have become the band's trademarks. The Bigger Picture is the sound of a band moving forward without leaving its foundation behind.

TopHouse is on tour, with a full list of dates below. Visit TopHouseTheBand.com for news and updates.

TopHouse Tour Dates

October 22 – Wilmington, NC – Bowstring

October 23 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

October 24 – Madison, GA – Madison Morgan Cultural Center

October 25 – Asheville, NC – Third Room

December 30 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

December 31 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

January 17 – 23 Fort Lauderdale, FL – String Break Cruise

January 27 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

January 28 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

January 29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

January 30 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

January 31 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

February 3 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

February 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

February 5 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

February 6 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

February 7 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

February 12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

February 17 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's

February 18 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

February 19 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

February 20 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

February 21 – Colorado Springs, CO – Phil Long Music Hall

February 24 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

February 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios

February 26 – Ramona, CA – Ramona Mainstage

February 27 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre

February 28 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

March 3 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

March 4 – Red Bluff, CA – State Theatre

March 5 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

March 6 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

March 7 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

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