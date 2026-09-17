Molly Tuttle Wins Artist of the Year at 2026 Americana Awards

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Molly Tuttle won the award for Artist of The Year at the 2026 Americana Awards. The GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and virtuoso guitarist previously won Instrumentalist of the Year in 2018.

2026 is shaping up to be one of the defining years of Tuttle's career, with a string of major award recognitions. So Long Little Miss Sunshine earned a 2026 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Americana Album, while lead single 'That's Gonna Leave A Mark' was nominated for Best Americana Performance. She has also been nominated by The International Bluegrass Music Association for Guitar Player of the Year at the 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards - an award she famously became the first woman to win in 2017 before taking home the honor again in 2018. Winners will be announced on October 22.

'That's Gonna Leave A Mark' also marks Tuttle's most successful radio track to date, spending four weeks at #1 on Americana Radio, and reaching #13 at AAA, marking her first time on the chart. She also performed the song on CBS Saturday where she sat down with Anthony Mason for an in-depth profile. She followed that with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The momentum follows the release of Tuttle's acclaimed 2025 album So Long Little Miss Sunshine and the more recent So Long Little Miss Sunshine (Acoustic EP), which strips back five standout tracks from the album, placing Tuttle's voice, intricate guitar playing, and songwriting front and center. The intimate recordings offer a fresh perspective on some of the album's most personal songs while highlighting the emotional core that has made Tuttle one of the most celebrated musicians of her generation.

So Long Little Miss Sunshine is a bold, deeply personal body of work that embraces self-acceptance and reinvention. The LP's cover features multiple Mollys in different wigs - and one bareheaded - reflecting her lifelong journey with alopecia areata, a condition she's lived with since age three. Musically, the album ventures into new territory with a mix of pop, country, rock, and flat-picking, and throughout, her signature guitar work shines more prominently than ever before.

Tuttle and her band will be on the road for the majority of the remainder of the year, with both headline dates and festival slots.

Molly Tuttle Tour Dates

9/17 - The Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ

9/18 - The Grand Opera House – Copeland Hall - Wilmington, DE

9/19 - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - York, PA

9/20 - North Carolina Folk Festival - Greensboro, NC

9/24 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

9/25 - TD Amp Ballantyne - Charlotte, NC

9/26 - Hellbender - Asheville, NC

9/29 - Bing Concert Hall - Stanford, CA

9/30 - Warnors Theater - Fresno, CA

10/1 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

10/5 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

10/7 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA

10/8 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA

10/9 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

10/10 - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company - Santa Fe, NM

10/11 - FreeFall Bluegrass Fest - Avon, CO

10/13 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO

10/16 - Georgia Mountain Fall Festival - Hiawassee, GA

10/17 - Elm Street Cultural Arts Village Event Green - Woodstock, GA

1/2-1/5 - The McCoury and Douglas Family Pickin' Party - Litchfield Park, AZ

2/26-3/5 - Cayamo - Miami, FL

The Highway Knows (Acoustic)

Rosalee (Acoustic)

Easy (Acoustic)

Old Me (New Wig) (Acoustic)

Story of My So-Called Life (Acoustic)

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz | Download Hi-Res

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 32 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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