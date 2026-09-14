Junior Pro Shares 'Cool' Single From Forthcoming LP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nashville songwriter and producer Kyle Ryan, also known as Junior Pro, has released his new single 'Cool,' the title track from his forthcoming LP Cool, due out September 18th via Easy Does It Records. The breezy, whimsical track pairs a playful spirit with an understated warmth, creating an easygoing and inviting listen. 'Cool' follows previous singles 'SPORTS!' and '2 of Us', marking the latest release from Ryan's upcoming record.

'This song, written in the universal language of music, is an apology to my Dog merle.' Ryan illustrates. 'When you step on their tiny little foot or something and they look at you with those trusting, confused eyes. “Why??…how could you…” maybe it has a few human parallels in my life. This was a tough one i re-recorded it 4 times.'

'Cool' is out now. Cool is out 9/18 via Easy Does It Records.

About Junior Pro

Confused since the late 90s in pre-internet Lincoln, NE, Kyle Ryan cut their teeth playing NOFX in middle school basements and Real Book Ellington for country club cocktail schmoozers. After 4 years of nearly irredeemable Programming at Berklee College of Music, Kyle moved to Nashville as the silent half of a duo with artist Madi Diaz.

He has been blurring genres in the Nashville Indie pop scene since 2006 writing/Producing Artists like Natalie Prass, Zac Farro, Liza Anne, Dr Dog, Molly Tuttle, Josh Gilligan, Eric Slick, Mikky Ekko, Rayland Baxter and MorgXn. He met, then unknown, Kacey Musgraves, began recording and touring with Kacey, serving as Musical Director for the next 10ish years, and producing her 'A Very Kacey Christmas' and Xmas TV special. One global Pandemic, and one Baby girl later, Kyle anchored themselves back in the studio, donning the persona Junior Pro, to explore what happens to a musical chameleon when they turn the lens on their own maximalist, pop-in-a-blender, fever dream.

Tracklist

1. Strange Loop Prelude

2. Queen of Never

3. Cool

4. Up/Down

5. SPORTS!

6. The Other End

7. Coq au Vin

8. Anybody Else

9. 2 of Us

10. Synesthesia

11. Golden Years

Photo Credit: Emory Brown



Photo Credit: Emory Brown

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...