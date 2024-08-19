T.I., Kirk Franklin, Young Dro, Sunday Service Release 'Thank God'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



T.I. and Kirk Franklin have delivered an introspective single “Thank God” with Young Dro and Sunday Service. This single follows up “LLOGCLAY” by T.I. and NBA YoungBoy released in May, which is an ode to his big brother, manager, mentor, and patna Clay Evans who unfortunately passed away last year. “Thank God” opens up with a powerful verse from Young Dro, who opens up about his battle with substance abuse and celebrating two years of sobriety after surviving an overdose. “Thank God” can give hope to others facing similar battles.

Through an illustrious 21+ year career, T.I. has faced his fair share of adversity but always has kept his faith in God. On social media, he shared, “If I’ve learned anything it’s to trust God through it all… while knowing that fear and faith can’t exist in the same place!” He also further wanted to elaborate, “& YES THIS IS STILL TRAP MUZIK!” The popular sub-genre of Trap Muzik, created by T.I., celebrated its 20th anniversary last year which closed out with a two-night performance with the Atlanta Pops back in December.

Having T.I., Young Dro, Kirk Franklin, and Sunday Service led by conductor Jason White all under one roof, the energy at T.I.’s Super Sound Studios in Atlanta was magical; bridging Trap Muzik with Gospel. T.I. and Young Dro will be releasing more new music soon, as their group P$C have been busy back in the studio working on new music. Recently this year, they released “RICO” during Memorial Day Weekend.

Photo credit: Gifted Talents

