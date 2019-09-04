T.I., Gary Vee, Bozoma Saint John, Mike WiLL Made-It, Stacey Abrams, Charlamagne Tha God, Dapper Dan & More Announced as the 2019 A3C Conference Official Speaker Line Up

In celebration of the 15-year anniversary, the highly acclaimed A3C Festival & Conference has enhanced the conference by announcing the official 2019 power-house speaker line up. The A3C Conference will host this year over 150 sessions with 250 speakers, including: Bozoma Saint John (Endeavor, CMO), T.I., Gary Vaynerchuk (Vayner Media & Vayner Sports, CEO), Mike WiLL Made-It, Stacey Abrams (Fair Fight, Founder & Chair), Charlamagne Tha God, Cortez Bryant (The Blueprint Group, Co-CEO), Dapper Dan, ET The Hip-Hop Preacher, Ghazi Shami (EMPIRE CEO/Founder), Just Blaze, Kei Henderson (Sincethe80s, Co-Founder), 85 South Show, Kevin Liles (300 Entertainment Co-Founder & CEO), Lenny S. (Roc Nation, SVP), Amber Grimes (Capitol Records, SVP Global Creative), Trickey Stewart, Fadia Kader (Instagram, Music Partnerships) and many more. With a major shift in focus on creating an unmatched conference experience, the 2019 A3C Festival & Conference will provide insight and knowledge from the best of the best in industries such as music, tech, culture, fashion, media and more.

"We are excited to expand the conference aspect of A3C this year by providing a host of events, panels and discussions lead by top tier professionals in their industry," Ryan Wilson (co-owner) states, "The A3C conference experience will be nothing like any conference has seen before."

The A3C Conference hub will be at an all new downtown Atlanta location - The Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart and Hotel Indigo Downtown. From October 10th - 12th A3C will host keynote conversations, panels, mixers, demos, mentorships and meet ups with exhibitors; alongside activations featuring the most innovative companies in music, tech, film and entertainment.

Stay tuned for the official 2019 A3C Festival line up to be released next week!





Related Articles View More Music Stories