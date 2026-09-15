THIRD EYE BLIND to Headline Resorts World Las Vegas New Year's Eve
The multi-platinum alt-rock band will perform at the Zouk stage as part of Resorts World LIVE.
Resorts World Las Vegas is turning up the volume for New Year's Eve with an electrifying performance from Third Eye Blind on Thursday, Dec. 31. As part of the Resorts World LIVE concert series, the acclaimed, multi-platinum band will set the stage for an unforgettable celebration. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. PST.
The Resorts World LIVE performance will be hosted at the Zouk stage and will feature the band's signature blend of alt-rock energy and emotional storytelling. Fans can look forward to jamming out to their chart-topping hits, including 'Semi-Charmed Life,' 'Jumper' and 'How's It Going to Be.' The concert Will Close out a memorable first year of Resorts World LIVE, with an exciting lineup of can't-miss entertainment set to be announced in 2027.
For tickets and additional information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/.
About Resorts World Las Vegas
Resorts World Las Vegas, developed by Genting Berhad, is a $4.3 billion integrated luxury resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Opened in 2021, the property features over 3,500 rooms across three Hilton brands—Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas, and Crockfords Las Vegas—along with a 117,000-square-foot cashless casino, a 4,850-seat theatre, world-class dining with 50+ food and beverage options, premium retail and a 27,000-square-foot spa. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide, and all hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com.
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