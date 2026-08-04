THIRD EYE BLIND's Stephan Jenkins Reworks Semi-Charmed Life for Apple Music

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THIRD EYE BLIND frontman Stephan Jenkins has recorded a new acoustic version of the band's 1997 hit Semi-Charmed Life for Apple Music's Rediscovered series, filmed live from Apple Music Studios. The session, captured in Spatial Audio, also includes a reimagined rendition of How It's Going to Be. Semi-Charmed Life reached the Top 5 on the charts and went multi-platinum following its original release, becoming one of the defining alternative rock singles of the 1990s.

Jenkins' intimate reimagining offers a fresh take on the enduring classic, bringing new perspective to a song that has remained a staple of Third Eye Blind's catalog since it was originally released.

In this Apple Music series, artists perform new renditions of their most beloved and enduring songs in their catalog. Each session is filmed and recorded in Spatial Audio and released exclusively on Apple Music. Stephan Jenkins' performance joins recent Rediscovered renditions from Billy Idol, the GOO GOO DOLLS, Norah Jones, Estelle, and Ne-Yo.

Stephan Jenkins' acoustic performance of 'Semi-Charmed Life' and a special rendition of 'How It's Going to Be?' in Spatial Audio can be heard on Apple Music.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/hows-it-going-to-be-live-from-apple-music-studios/6795642419?i=6795642426

Jenkins' performance is the latest addition to the Rediscovered series, which has previously featured Billy Idol, the GOO GOO DOLLS, Norah Jones, Estelle and Ne-Yo performing new versions of songs from their catalogs, each filmed and released exclusively on Apple Music.

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